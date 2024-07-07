Automotive news recap, July 6: Biggest stories that you may have missed

The world of automobiles is among the most happening sectors as exciting developments continue to take place in this space from all parts of the globe. Whether it is cars, motorcycles or automotive technologies, the insane pace of developments is continuous in this domain and keeping pace with that can often be a daunting task.

Worry not because HT Auto has you covered from all sides. We present the biggest developments from the automotive world from Saturday, July 6. Take a look:

Italy's VLF to manufacture and launch electric scooter in India

Italy's electric two-wheeler brand Velocifero (VLF) has announced that it will set up a local manufacturing plant in India. Slated to be located at Kolhapur of Maharashtra, this manufacturing facility will be built jointly with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. Also, it will produce the Tennis electric scooter, which will be launched in India during the festive season. The scooter will be sold in two variants offering different speeds and ranges.

BYD to build a $1 billion EV plant in Turkey

China's BYD is planning to set up an electric vehicle plant in Turkey with an investment of $1 billion. This development comes amid China's rising trade tussle with the European Union. The EU imposed steep import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles just a few days ago, which created quite a ripple in the global auto industry.

Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj advocates for GST reduction on clean fuel vehicles

Bajaj Auto's Managing Director has advocated for GST reduction on vehicles that run on cleaner fuels. This comes immediately after the Indian two-wheeler giant launched its first CNG-powered motorcycle in the country, which is also the first in the Indian market. Also, his comment comes ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2024, which is slated to be tabled on July 23.

Volkswagen teased its China-exclusive electric SUV ID.UNYX

Volkswagen is planning an electric vehicle offensive for China, which is the biggest EV market in the world. The German automaker has teased an electric SUV ID.UNYX, which is focused exclusively on the Chinese market. The SUV will play a key role in Volkswagen's EV strategy for the market, where it aims to launch five electric cars by 2027.

Indian govt meets auto industry to discuss Right to Repair portal

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) of the Indian government has held a meeting with automobile associations and companies to encourage their participation in the newly launched Right to Repair Portal India, aimed at empowering consumers with easier access to product repair information. The meeting was focused on addressing consumer concerns about restricted access to repair tools, high costs, and service delays in the automotive sector.

