Govt meets auto industry to onboard firms on Right to Repair Portal

By: PTI
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2024, 21:56 PM
  The meeting focused on addressing consumer concerns about restricted access to repair tools, high costs, and service delays in the automotive sector.
Motorcycle Mechanic
The government portal seeks to provide consumers with information to repair their products, contributing to a circular economy and reducing e-waste
Motorcycle Mechanic
The government portal seeks to provide consumers with information to repair their products, contributing to a circular economy and reducing e-waste

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) held a meeting with automobile associations and companies on Saturday to encourage their participation in the newly launched Right to Repair Portal India, aimed at empowering consumers with easier access to product repair information.

The meeting, chaired by DoCA Secretary Nidhi Khare, focused on addressing consumer concerns about restricted access to repair tools, high costs, and service delays in the automotive sector, an official statement said.

Khare emphasized the need to "democratize repair manuals and videos" and foster a robust ecosystem for third-party repair services. She also suggested introducing a "repairability index" for vehicles to inform consumers about product lifespan and ease of repair.

The government portal seeks to provide consumers with information to repair their products, contributing to a circular economy and reducing e-waste.

Key points discussed in the meeting include: making genuine spare parts available at affordable prices, providing roadside assistance, especially on highways, aligning standardization of parts and skilled workmanship besides addressing deceptive practices in repair workshops.

Companies were urged to provide information on product manuals, repair videos, spare part prices, warranties, and service centre locations through the portal.

Some firms, including TVS and Tata Motors, shared experiences of addressing consumer complaints by creating repair videos on their official YouTube channels.

Representatives from major automakers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra, TVS, Royal Enfield, Renault, Bosch, Yamaha Motors India, and Honda Car India attended the meeting, along with industry associations like ACMA, SIAM, ATMA, and EPIC Foundation.

The initiative is part of the government's efforts to uphold consumer rights and address evolving concerns about hassle-free product repairs.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2024, 21:56 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Tata Right to Repair car repair bike repair

