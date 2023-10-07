Hyundai to offer 6 airbags as standard with all of its cars

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 07, 2023

Hyundai recently held a press conference in New Delhi. 

At the conference, Hyundai announced that they will be offering 6 airbags as standard in all of their vehicles

The manufacturer currently has 13 models on sale in India

Out of 13, 10 models get Hill Start Assist and Electronic Stability Control as standard whereas both of these features are optional on rest of the 3 models.

All 13 models get 3 point seatbelts and seat belts for all seats.

Out of 13 models, 7 models get Highline tyre pressure monitoring system as standard whereas it is offered as an option on the rest of the 6 variants.

Hyundai is also offering Advanced Driver Aids as standard on Ioniq 5

The ADAS features are offered as an option on 4 other models

It is important to note that Hyundai Venue is currently the most affordable vehicle in the Indian market to offer ADAS functionality.
Hyundai is also preparing to send three of its cars for Bharat NCAP crash tests. To check out the detailed report
Click Here