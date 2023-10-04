Hyundai to send 3 cars for Bharat NCAP crash tests: Details

Hyundai recently held a press conference in New Delhi where they announced that the new-generation Verna has scored 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test and that they will be offering 6 airbags as standard. The manufacturer also announced that they will be sending three cars to Bharat NCAP for crash tests. This means the Verna was probably the last car to be crash-tested by Global NCAP.

As of now, Hyundai has not announced which three cars they will be sending to Bharat NCAP. However, it could be the Creta, Exter and i20. Hyundai has proactively worked on increasing the safety quotient of its vehicles. The brand currently has 13 models on sale in the Indian market. Out of which all 13 are available with Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts, seatbelt reminders for all seats and a Highline tyre pressure monitoring system.

These features are either offered as standard or optional equipment. The manufacturer is also offering Advanced Driver Aids System with five models. The Ioniq 5 gets it as standard equipment whereas the Verna, Tucson, Venue and Venue N Line get it as optional features. In fact, the Venue is the most affordable vehicle in India that can be had with ADAS features.

Speaking of the Bharat NCAP, it will conduct a series of crash tests which will include front impact, side pole impact, side barrier impact, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Pedestrian Safety Compliance, and more. The program plans to add rear crash protection and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Lane Departure Warning at a later stage.

The cars will need to secure a minimum score of 27 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 41 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP) to get a five-star safety rating. For a minimum of three-star safety rating, the cars need to be equipped with six airbags, ESC, pedestrian protection compliant front design and seatbelt reminder for front seats. Over 30 models are already lined up for testing under the Bharat NCAP.

