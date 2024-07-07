HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Italy's Vlf To Launch Electric Scooter In India, Set Up Plant In Maharashtra

Italy's VLF to launch electric scooter in India, set up plant in Maharashtra

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jul 2024, 08:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Italian electric two-wheeler brand Velocifero (VLF) enters the Indian market with a local manufacturing plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. They plan to l
...
VLF e-scooter
The Tennis electric scooter is offered in both 1500W and 4000W variants that have varying power levels and maximum ranges but share the same overall features. (Velocifero)
VLF e-scooter
The Tennis electric scooter is offered in both 1500W and 4000W variants that have varying power levels and maximum ranges but share the same overall features.

Italian electric two-wheeler brand Velocifero (VLF) has recently announced its entry into the Indian market in a press release and is going to set up a local manufacturing plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. VLF is partnering with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd., who will look after the manufacturing and distribution of their two-wheeler catalogue. The brand expects to launch the first product on Indian soil by the festive season and it will come in the form of the Tennis electric scooter.

Also Read : Bajaj Freedom bike launched. Five misconceptions about CNG busted

According to the press release, VLF is planning to establish an extensive dealer network across India, aiming at tier-one and tier-two cities. The brand plans to have 15 dealerships up and running by the end of 2024 and is aiming to grow that number to 50 by the end of the financial year. VLF is gearing up to launch a marketing campaign to announce its Indian launch during the festive season of 2024. The campaign is set to include road shows and participating in auto expos in order to establish brand identity.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter
BatteryCapacity Icon1.8 kWh Range Icon120 Km
₹ 1.25 Lakhs
View Details
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
Range Icon 130 Km
₹65,000
Compare
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
BatteryCapacity Icon2.96 kWh Range Icon170 Km
₹ 73,999 - 98,500
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon60 km
₹59,900
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
Range Icon85 km
₹79,999
Compare

The Tennis e-scooter: Key features

The Tennis electric scooter comes in two variants and VLF provides both with two interchangeable Lithium batteries that can each be at 84V. The variant with the 1500W motor puts out a maximum torque of 150 Nm, and topping out at 45 kmph, it can last for 60 km on a single charge. The 4000W variant generates 232 Nm of maximum torque and tops out at 100 kmph. Its batteries can last for 100 km at a single charge if driven at 40 kmph, and each battery takes within five to six hours to be fully charged.

Also Read : Do you like riding a bike? Five things you are probably doing that's illegal

Sitting on a high-tensile steel frame, the Tennis 1500W weighs just 88 kg with the battery, while the 4000W variant weighs 10 kg more. The scooter features disc brakes on both ends, telescopic hydraulic forks in the front and a hydraulic mono shock absorber in the rear. The Tennis receives a 5.5-inch digital TFT display for the speedometer and it lets the rider choose between three driving modes – Eco, Comfort, and Sport. It features LED lighting for the front and rear lamps as well.

Also Read : Honda Hornet 2.0 and CB200X now available at premium BigWing dealerships

VLF additionally sells a combustion variant of the Tennis scooter and it is powered by a 125cc four-stroke single cylinder engine that tops out at 100 kmph with peak power rated at approximately 11.9 bhp. In spite of this variant being offered internationally, VLF has not said whether they want to introduce this to India.

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2024, 08:11 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles ev electric two wheelers two wheelers electric scooter

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.