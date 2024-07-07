Italy's VLF to launch electric scooter in India, set up plant in Maharashtra

Italian electric two-wheeler brand Velocifero (VLF) has recently announced its entry into the Indian market in a press release and is going to set up a local manufacturing plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. VLF is partnering with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd., who will look after the manufacturing and distribution of their two-wheeler catalogue. The brand expects to launch the first product on Indian soil by the festive season and it will come in the form of the Tennis electric scooter.

Also Read : Bajaj Freedom bike launched. Five misconceptions about CNG busted

According to the press release, VLF is planning to establish an extensive dealer network across India, aiming at tier-one and tier-two cities. The brand plans to have 15 dealerships up and running by the end of 2024 and is aiming to grow that number to 50 by the end of the financial year. VLF is gearing up to launch a marketing campaign to announce its Indian launch during the festive season of 2024. The campaign is set to include road shows and participating in auto expos in order to establish brand identity.

The Tennis e-scooter: Key features

The Tennis electric scooter comes in two variants and VLF provides both with two interchangeable Lithium batteries that can each be at 84V. The variant with the 1500W motor puts out a maximum torque of 150 Nm, and topping out at 45 kmph, it can last for 60 km on a single charge. The 4000W variant generates 232 Nm of maximum torque and tops out at 100 kmph. Its batteries can last for 100 km at a single charge if driven at 40 kmph, and each battery takes within five to six hours to be fully charged.

Also Read : Do you like riding a bike? Five things you are probably doing that's illegal

Sitting on a high-tensile steel frame, the Tennis 1500W weighs just 88 kg with the battery, while the 4000W variant weighs 10 kg more. The scooter features disc brakes on both ends, telescopic hydraulic forks in the front and a hydraulic mono shock absorber in the rear. The Tennis receives a 5.5-inch digital TFT display for the speedometer and it lets the rider choose between three driving modes – Eco, Comfort, and Sport. It features LED lighting for the front and rear lamps as well.

Also Read : Honda Hornet 2.0 and CB200X now available at premium BigWing dealerships

VLF additionally sells a combustion variant of the Tennis scooter and it is powered by a 125cc four-stroke single cylinder engine that tops out at 100 kmph with peak power rated at approximately 11.9 bhp. In spite of this variant being offered internationally, VLF has not said whether they want to introduce this to India.

First Published Date: