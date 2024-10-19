Auto recap, Oct 18: Mahindra Scorpio Boss Edition, MG Astor price hike and more

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay updated. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Saturday, October 18.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the Glanza Festival Edition in India, available until October 31st. This limited edition features a TGA package, chrome accents, and enhanced comfort accessories, while retaining its 1.2-litre engine options. The new limited edition will be sold in all variants.
(Read more: Toyota Glanza Festival Edition launched. Check what it offers)
Mahindra's Scorpio Classic Boss Edition is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine delivering 130 bhp. Available in five colours and two variants, it features cosmetic enhancements and a rear parking camera, with prices starting at ₹13.62 lakh, aimed for festive season sales.
(Read more: Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition launched for festive season)
JSW-MG Motor India has increased the Astor's price by up to ₹27,000, with the range starting from ₹9.98 lakh. Price hikes vary across variants, with notable increases for Savvy models.
(Read more: MG Astor gets a price hike of up to ₹27,000. Check details)
