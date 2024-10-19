Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Oct 18: Mahindra Scorpio Boss Edition, Mg Astor Price Hike And More

Auto recap, Oct 18: Mahindra Scorpio Boss Edition, MG Astor price hike and more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Oct 2024, 08:37 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Toyota Glanza Festival Edition comes with cosmetic upgrades.

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay updated. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Saturday, October 18.

Toyota Glanza Festival Edition launched

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the Glanza Festival Edition in India, available until October 31st. This limited edition features a TGA package, chrome accents, and enhanced comfort accessories, while retaining its 1.2-litre engine options. The new limited edition will be sold in all variants.

(Read more: Toyota Glanza Festival Edition launched. Check what it offers)

Mahindra Scorpio Boss Edition launched

Mahindra's Scorpio Classic Boss Edition is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine delivering 130 bhp. Available in five colours and two variants, it features cosmetic enhancements and a rear parking camera, with prices starting at 13.62 lakh, aimed for festive season sales.

(Read more: Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition launched for festive season)

MG Astor gets a price hike

JSW-MG Motor India has increased the Astor's price by up to 27,000, with the range starting from 9.98 lakh. Price hikes vary across variants, with notable increases for Savvy models.

(Read more: MG Astor gets a price hike of up to 27,000. Check details)

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2024, 08:37 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Toyota Mahindra and Mahindra Scorpio MG Motor India Astor Glanza
