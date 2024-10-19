Auto recap, Oct 18: Mahindra Scorpio Boss Edition, MG Astor price hike and more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay updated. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Saturday, October 18.

Toyota Glanza Festival Edition launched

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the Glanza Festival Edition in India, available until October 31st. This limited edition features a TGA package, chrome accents, and enhanced comfort accessories, while retaining its 1.2-litre engine options. The new limited edition will be sold in all variants.

(Read more: Toyota Glanza Festival Edition launched. Check what it offers)

Mahindra Scorpio Boss Edition launched

Mahindra's Scorpio Classic Boss Edition is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine delivering 130 bhp. Available in five colours and two variants, it features cosmetic enhancements and a rear parking camera, with prices starting at ₹13.62 lakh, aimed for festive season sales.

(Read more: Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition launched for festive season)

MG Astor gets a price hike

JSW-MG Motor India has increased the Astor's price by up to ₹27,000, with the range starting from ₹9.98 lakh. Price hikes vary across variants, with notable increases for Savvy models.

(Read more: MG Astor gets a price hike of up to ₹27,000. Check details)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: