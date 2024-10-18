HT Auto
MG Astor gets a price hike of up to 27,000. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Oct 2024, 14:42 PM
MG Astor
MG Motor India has launched the Astor Blackstorm Edition at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14,47,800 with the pricing going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,76,800 (ex-showroom). This special edition SUV comes sporting an all-black theme on the exterior and inside the cabin. It follows into the footsteps of the MG Gloster Blackstorm edition.
The limited-edition Astor Blackstorm sports the Starry Black exterior colour, complemented by chrome garnishing at various places, enhancing its premium look. There are Black Edition badges on various places like front fenders on both sides that make this model distinctive from the standard version of Astor. 
The Astor Blackstorm gets an all-black honeycomb pattern grille, black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers, black finish headlamps, glossy black door garnish and black finish roof rails. The differences between the standard version of the Astor and this special edition model are limited to the cosmetic terms only.
The model gets a panoramic sunroof and Black Edition badges on various places like front fenders on both sides that make it look distinctive from the standard version of Astor. 
On the inside, the Astor Blackstorm Edition carries on with the same sporty black theme. It gets a Tuxedo Black upholstery with contrasting red stitches, Sangria Red-themed AC vents, an all-black floor console, and red stitches on the steering wheel and door trims. Music is played by premium JBL speakers.
The  MG Astor Blackstorm Edition is available in both six-speed manual and CVT options, and is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the standard version of the car.
MG Astor recently got a new Blackstorm Edition that comes with cosmetic upgrades.
JSW-MG Motor India has increased the price of the Astor by up to 27,000. MG Astor now starts at 9.98 lakh and goes up to 18.35 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. However, not all variants have received this price hike. Below is a detailed look at which all variants have received a price revision.

The prices of the Shine 1.5 MT Ivory and the Select 1.5 MT Ivory got a price hike of 20,000 each. The biggest price hike has been of the Savvy Pro Turbo 1.3 AT Sangria Red, Savvy Pro 1.5 CVT Sangria Red, and the Savvy Pro 1.5 CVT Ivory by 27,000.

On the other hand, the Sharp Pro 1.5 CVT Ivory, Sharp Pro 1.5 MT Ivory, and the Select 1.5 CVT Ivory variants have received a price increase of Rs. 26,000, Rs. 24,000, and Rs. 21,000, respectively.

Watch: 2021 MG Astor: Track test review at Buddh International Circuit

MG Astor: Specs

JSW-MG Motor India offers the Astor with two petrol engine options. There is a 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit. The turbocharged engine produces 138 bhp and 220 Nm and it comes mated to a CVT automatic transmission. The naturally aspirated engine produces 108 bhp and 144 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission.

MG Astor: Rivals

MG Astor goes against Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Citroen C3 Aircross.

MG Astor: Colour options

JSW-MG offers the Astor in five monotone and one dual tone colour option. There is Havana Grey, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, Starry Black, and Dual Tone White and Black.

MG Comet EV & ZS EV get more affordable with battery rental option. Check prices

MG Astor: Blackstorm Edition

The Blackstorm edition of the Astor SUV features aesthetic modifications compared to the standard model. These modifications include a sleek all-black exterior colour scheme that extends to the grille, headlights, and bumpers at both ends. The alloy wheels are also finished in black, providing a striking contrast to the red brake calipers located at the front. Additionally, the Blackstorm emblem is prominently displayed on the front fenders on both sides.

Inside, the Astor Blackstorm edition gets a redesigned interior with Tuxedo Black upholstery accented by red stitching. The front seats are embossed with the Blackstorm logo. The air conditioning vents are highlighted with Sangria Red accents, while the steering wheel and door trims feature contrasting red stitching. Furthermore, MG Motor has equipped this special edition SUV with a JBL speaker system for an enhanced audio experience.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2024, 14:42 PM IST

