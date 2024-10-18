MG Astor gets a price hike of up to 27,000. Check details

JSW- MG Motor India has increased the price of the Astor by up to ₹27,000. MG Astor now starts at ₹9.98 lakh and goes up to ₹18.35 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. However, not all variants have received this price hike. Below is a detailed look at which all variants have received a price revision.

The prices of the Shine 1.5 MT Ivory and the Select 1.5 MT Ivory got a price hike of ₹20,000 each. The biggest price hike has been of the Savvy Pro Turbo 1.3 AT Sangria Red, Savvy Pro 1.5 CVT Sangria Red, and the Savvy Pro 1.5 CVT Ivory by ₹27,000.

On the other hand, the Sharp Pro 1.5 CVT Ivory, Sharp Pro 1.5 MT Ivory, and the Select 1.5 CVT Ivory variants have received a price increase of Rs. 26,000, Rs. 24,000, and Rs. 21,000, respectively.

MG Astor: Specs

JSW-MG Motor India offers the Astor with two petrol engine options. There is a 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit. The turbocharged engine produces 138 bhp and 220 Nm and it comes mated to a CVT automatic transmission. The naturally aspirated engine produces 108 bhp and 144 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission.

MG Astor: Rivals

MG Astor goes against Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Citroen C3 Aircross.

MG Astor: Colour options

JSW-MG offers the Astor in five monotone and one dual tone colour option. There is Havana Grey, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, Starry Black, and Dual Tone White and Black.

MG Astor: Blackstorm Edition

The Blackstorm edition of the Astor SUV features aesthetic modifications compared to the standard model. These modifications include a sleek all-black exterior colour scheme that extends to the grille, headlights, and bumpers at both ends. The alloy wheels are also finished in black, providing a striking contrast to the red brake calipers located at the front. Additionally, the Blackstorm emblem is prominently displayed on the front fenders on both sides.

Inside, the Astor Blackstorm edition gets a redesigned interior with Tuxedo Black upholstery accented by red stitching. The front seats are embossed with the Blackstorm logo. The air conditioning vents are highlighted with Sangria Red accents, while the steering wheel and door trims feature contrasting red stitching. Furthermore, MG Motor has equipped this special edition SUV with a JBL speaker system for an enhanced audio experience.

