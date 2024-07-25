Mahindra Thar Roxx ready for August 15 launch. Expected key exciting features

With its extended wheelbase and likely expanded interior space, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to cater to a wider audience seeking a versatile SUV that can handle both urban environments and challenging terrains. As the launch date approaches, anticipation for the Mahindra Thar Roxx continues to grow, with enthusiasts eager to learn more about its specifications, features, and pricing.

Mahindra is set to expand its Thar lineup with the highly anticipated five-door variant, officially named the Thar Roxx. Building upon the rugged charm and off-road prowess of the original, the Mahindra Thar Roxx aims to offer a compelling blend of adventure and practicality. The automaker has generated significant buzz with a teaser unveiling the model's design and confirming its launch date on August 15th, a symbolic nod to the original Thar's debut.

With its extended wheelbase and likely expanded interior space, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to cater to a wider audience seeking a versatile SU

1 Dual screen setup The Thar Roxx is set to elevate its in-car experience with a sophisticated dual-screen setup. A large 10.25-inch touchscreen, similar to the XUV700 and XUV3XO, will take centre stage, offering advanced connectivity and entertainment features powered by the AdrenoX system. Complementing this is a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster that provides comprehensive vehicle information and supports advanced driver assistance systems.

2 Panoramic sunroof Mahindra's recent introduction of the XUV 3XO, equipped with a panoramic sunroof, established a new benchmark in the sub-compact SUV segment. Anticipation for a similar offering in the upcoming Thar 5-door was high, but early spy shots remained inconclusive. However, the latest images of the production-ready Mahindra Thar Roxx have confirmed the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof. This significant addition differentiates the five-door model from its three-door counterpart, which currently lacks even a standard sunroof.

3 Level-2 ADAS The Mahindra Thar Roxx is anticipated to further elevate its technological prowess with the inclusion of Level-2 ADAS. This advanced driver assistance system, already seen in the XUV 3XO, is expected to make its way to the Thar as well. Recent spy shots have confirmed the presence of camera-based ADAS components on the Thar Roxx. However, there's strong speculation that the production model will go a step further by incorporating both camera and radar-based systems, potentially matching the comprehensive ADAS suite available in the flagship XUV700.

4 360-degree Camera The 360-degree camera has become a highly sought-after feature in recent times, with numerous automakers incorporating it into their vehicle offerings. Expected to be included in the Mahindra Thar ROXX, this technology promises to significantly enhance manoeuvrability and parking, particularly in challenging urban and off-road environments.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.50 - 18.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Thar E 60 kWh 60 kWh ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV900 2498 cc 2498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

First Published Date: