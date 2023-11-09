Vmoto APD is an eye-catching electric maxi-scooter showcased at EICMA 2023

Published Nov 09, 2023

It has been designed by Mahindra-owned Italian design house Pininfarina

The scooter aims to challenge BMW CE 04 when it enters production in 2024

Pininfarina claims the Vmoto APDelectric maxi-scooter concept comes with a special focus on aerodynamic efficiency

This scooter gets an optional storage compartment at the box that offers enhanced space for storing items

The electric maxi-scooter concept gets sleek dynamic lines, slim LED lights, interweaving surfaces and multi-colour bodywork

The tail section has been influenced from retro design philosophy and gets a unique-shape LED taillight

Being a maxi-scooter, it offers a generously sized saddles and plenty of spaces

Vmoto claimed this concept previews a maxi-scooter that will join the company's product lineup in near future

Powertrain and specifications of the scooter have been not revealed
