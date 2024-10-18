HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition Launched For Festive Season. Check Out The Changes

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition launched for festive season

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2024, 10:34 AM
  • Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition does not get any mechanical changes.
Mahindra Scorpio Boss Edition
Mahindra has launched the facelift version of the previous generation Scorpio, the Scorpio Classic. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic not only comes with superficial upgrades but mechanical ones as well. The SUV is offered in two variants, S and S11 priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
Mahindra has redesigned the front grille and has put the new logo. It has also created a new bumper for the SUV.  
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic sits on 17-inch alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish. The SUV also features a new 'Scorpio' badge on the side doors
The back of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic sports a tower LED tail lamp design along with the Scorpio Classic rear-side badge and the logo of Mahindra. 
The interior of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic flaunts a new nine-inch infotainment screen that runs on Android. 
The instrument cluster of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic along with dashboard and centre console come with wooden inserts. The cabin of the SUV is finished in a black and beige combination.
The nine-ich infotainment screen of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV also supports screen mirroring. 
Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic sports a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor paired with the six-speed MT that sports a new cable shift technology. It comes with an RWD setup. The powertrain of the SUV creates a power output of 130 bhp of power and a peak torque of 300 Nm. 
Mahindra Scorpio Boss Edition will be available only for limited time.
Mahindra and Mahindra has unveiled a new Boss Edition for the Scorpio Classic. It will come with cosmetic changes and feature additions which will be done via accessories at the dealership level. It is expected that the Scorpio Classic Boss Edition will be on sale for the festive season only.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition: Exterior

On the exterior, the new Boss Edition comes with dark chrome garnish on the bonnet scoop, front grille, fog lamp, rear reflector, tail lamp, door handles, side indicators, rear quarter glass and headlamp. There is also an add-on fitted to the front bumper, rain visors and carbon fiber covers for the ORVMs. There is also a rear guard fitted to the SUV that is finished with black powder coating.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition: Cabin

The SUV is now fitted with a rear parking camera that helps in maneuvering the vehicle in tight parking spots. The upholstery has been changed to black colour and along with it comes Mahindra's comfort kit that includes pillows and cushions.

Watch: Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition: Engine

Powering the Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is capable of producing 130 bhp of max power at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 300 Nm at 1,600-2,800 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic transmission and 4x4 drivetrain on offer.

(Read more: Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: Which SUV is more practical)

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Colour options

Mahindra offers the Scorpio Classic in five colour options. There is Galaxy Grey, Diamond White, Stealth Black, Everest White and Red Rage.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Price and variants

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in two variants - S and S11. The prices start at 13.62 lakh and goes up to 17.42 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2024, 09:38 AM IST
