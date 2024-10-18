Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition launched for festive season
- Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition does not get any mechanical changes.
Mahindra and Mahindra has unveiled a new Boss Edition for the Scorpio Classic. It will come with cosmetic changes and feature additions which will be done via accessories at the dealership level. It is expected that the Scorpio Classic Boss Edition will be on sale for the festive season only.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition: Exterior
On the exterior, the new Boss Edition comes with dark chrome garnish on the bonnet scoop, front grille, fog lamp, rear reflector, tail lamp, door handles, side indicators, rear quarter glass and headlamp. There is also an add-on fitted to the front bumper, rain visors and carbon fiber covers for the ORVMs. There is also a rear guard fitted to the SUV that is finished with black powder coating.
Also check these Cars
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition: Cabin
The SUV is now fitted with a rear parking camera that helps in maneuvering the vehicle in tight parking spots. The upholstery has been changed to black colour and along with it comes Mahindra's comfort kit that includes pillows and cushions.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition: Engine
Powering the Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is capable of producing 130 bhp of max power at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 300 Nm at 1,600-2,800 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic transmission and 4x4 drivetrain on offer.
(Read more: Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: Which SUV is more practical)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Colour options
Mahindra offers the Scorpio Classic in five colour options. There is Galaxy Grey, Diamond White, Stealth Black, Everest White and Red Rage.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Price and variants
Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in two variants - S and S11. The prices start at ₹13.62 lakh and goes up to ₹17.42 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.