Auto recap, Nov 7: Mahindra EV launch dates out, Thar Roxx waiting period

Mahindra confirms launch timeline of XEV 9e, BE 6e electric cars:

Mahindra has confirmed that it will start selling its born electric vehicles by quarter four of financial year 2024-25. The upcoming electric cars - XEV 9e and the BE 6e - will join Mahindra's electric vehicle fleet which currently has only the XUV400 electric SUV. Both the new electric vehicles will officially make their debut on November 26. Mahindra has set up a separate body line and assembly line within the Chakan plant in Pune exclusively for these electric vehicles.

Mahindra Thar Roxx waiting period could reduce soon:

Mahindra has also said that the long waiting period to drive home a new Thar Roxx SUV could soon be reduced. Mahindra plans to bring it down to around nine months by early next year. To meet rising demand for the SUV, the carmaker plans to rejig its production strategy. It expects the waiting period to reduce to nearly nine months by early next year. The waiting period for Thar Roxx had stretched by up to 18 months since its launch. The carmaker had clocked 1.76 lakh bookings within one hour since the window opened in October.

MG Hector Plus SUV gets two new variants:

MG Motor has expanded the existing lineup of the Hector SUV, its best-selling model in India. The British-origin carmaker has added two new variants, both of which have been included in the seven-seater version of the popular SUV called Hector Plus. The two new variants - Select Pro and Smart Pro - are priced from ₹19.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The Select Pro variant now gets a turbocharged engine mated to a CVT gearbox. The new Smart Pro variant, priced at ₹20.64 lakh (ex-showroom), offers seven seats as option against six seats offered earlier.

Skoda to launch updated Kodiaq SUV in India on this date:

Czech auto giant Skoda has confirmed that it will launch the new Kodiaq SUV in India next year. The SUV, which made its global debut last year, will go on sale in India by May 2025. Skoda said the new Kodiaq will be locally assembled and is currently in the testing phase with multiple pre-production examples spotted in the past. India is likely to get the seven-seater version of the latest-gen Skoda Kodiaq, which will come with a cabin upgrade in the form of a new 10-inch Virtual Cockpit, a freestanding 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, and more.

