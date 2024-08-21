Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in at a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra Thar Roxx comes challenging Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV
The Thar Roxx comes as a more premium version of the Thar
Mahindra aims big with the Thar Roxx SUV
Mahindra plans to produce 4,000 units of Thar Roxx SUV every month
With this move, the OEM aims to keep the waiting period shortened for Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in both petrol and diesel variants, while it also comes with manual and automatic transmission options
The SUV is available in both RWD and 4WD drivetrain options
Its test drives will start from September 14, booking will commence from October 3 and deliveries will begin from Dussehra