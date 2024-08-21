Mahindra Thar Roxx is the five-door version of Thar SUV

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 21, 2024

Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in at a starting price of 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes challenging Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV

The Thar Roxx comes as a more premium version of the Thar

Mahindra aims big with the Thar Roxx SUV

 Check product page

Mahindra plans to produce 4,000 units of Thar Roxx SUV every month

With this move, the OEM aims to keep the waiting period shortened for Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in both petrol and diesel variants, while it also comes with manual and automatic transmission options

The SUV is available in both RWD and 4WD drivetrain options

Its test drives will start from September 14, booking will commence from October 3 and deliveries will begin from Dussehra
Check more on Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV
Click Here