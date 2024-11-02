HT Auto
Mahindra records highest-ever sales in October 24

02 Nov 2024, 09:34 AM
  • In October 2024, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. recorded 96,648 total vehicle sales, a 20% increase, including 54,504 SUVs sold—a 25% rise.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx has been officially launched in the Indian car market, three years after Thar three-door SUV touched down and took off on its success journey. But while Thar enjoys a cult status in the Indian automotive scene, it has always been regarded as an impractical option for the family man, or woman. Thar Roxx is looking to change exactly that.
Mahindra Thar Roxx has grown in dimensions from all sides, compared to the Mahindra Thar. It is now well over 4 meters in length, allowing for a longer wheelbase and hence the addition of the two doors for back-seat passengers. The Roxx also gets an all-new alloy design on the 19-inch wheels.
Thar Roxx gets fairly large windows while the handle for the rear two doors are mounted higher up. The rear quarter glass is now triangular.
While still retaining the iconic face of the Thar, the Thar Roxx sports elements which are incorporated to give it some degree of distinction. Whether it works, or does not, will depend on individual perspectives and perceptions.
The rear profile of Thar Roxx is near similar to that of Thar, save for the updated LED tail lights here.
The Thar Roxx has a very airy cabin and that is largely thanks to the sunroof at the top, light-coloured upholstery everywhere and fairly decent-sized windows on the doors.
Best for two but fairly spacious for even three, the rear-seats of Thar Roxx may not be class-leading among mid-size SUVs but sure is impressive for an off-road vehicle in this category of options.
The attention to details from Mahindra on the Thar Roxx makes the very limited storage space in the vehicle stand out as a jarring drawback. These door pockets are big enough for only smartphones at best.
The cargo area at the very back of the Thar Roxx has grown in size and the backseats can be split folded to open up even more space.
There are two 10.25-inch screen inside the Thar Roxx. The main infotainment screen standing on the dashboard has been updated and is powered by AndrenoX system.
The Thar Roxx gets a wireless charging pad as well as a high-powered Type-C charging points and conventional USB ports.
The panoramic sunroof inside the Thar Roxx is likely to be a major attraction for potential customers, despite all other positives that the SUV is seeking to underline in its resume. But in our test unit, the button to operate it often malfunctioned.
Thar Roxx comes with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol motor and the trusty 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both of these come with manual and six-speed torque converter transmission units but while the 4x4 is only reserved for the diesel version. The diesel engine is also in two state of tunes and comes with Rear-Wheel Drive system as well. 
Our Thar test unit was the diesel with the automatic gearbox and it is instantly evident that there are mechanical updates here as well. Despite its bigger proportions, it now drives better in terms of stability and power buildup while a high drive position further helps its case.
Mahindra Thar Roxx received over 1.7 lakh bookings in the first 60 minutes.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. achieved record-breaking sales in October 2024, with its total vehicle sales reaching 96,648 units, marking a 20 per cent year-over-year growth. This milestone includes the highest-ever SUV sales of 54,504 units, which experienced a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The Utility Vehicles segment which particularly includes SUVs, recorded a domestic sale of 54,504 units, achieving a 25 per cent increase from October 2023. The Commercial Vehicles totaled 28,812 units while the export figures stood at 3,506 units, showing an impressive 89 per cent growth from the previous year.

Watch: Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impressions: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

The launch of the Thar Roxx was a major contributor to this success, with 1.7 lakh bookings in the first 60 minutes. “We are excited to have clocked the highest-ever SUV sales of 54504 vehicles in October, a growth of 25 per cent and highest ever total volume of 96648, a growth of 20 per cent. The month began on a fantastic note with Thar Roxx garnering 1.7 lakh bookings in the first 60 mins and the positive momentum continued across the SUV portfolio through the festive season." said, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

In fact, because of the high demand for the Thar Roxx, the waiting period for the Thar 3-door has fallen. Now, a person can get the delivery of the 3-door Thar in 3 months as Mahindra has also ramped up the production.

(Read more: Is Thar Roxx killing interest in sibling models? Who cares, say Mahindra dealers)

Available in both soft-top and hardtop options, the latter commands up to three months of waiting period for the petrol version, while the diesel model comes with up to two months of waiting period. The soft-top convertible version commands up to three months of waiting period for both petrol and diesel engine variants. The Mahindra Thar 4x2 variant comes commanding up to a month waiting period for both the petrol and diesel engine models.

On the other hand, the waiting period for the Thar Roxx has stretched by up to 18 months, depending on the variant that the customer opts for. The Thar Roxx has become very popular because it adds the practicality that has been missing from the Thar 3-door while not compromising on the capabilities.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2024, 09:17 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra Thar Thar Roxx

