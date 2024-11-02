Mahindra records highest-ever sales in October 24

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. achieved record-breaking sales in October 2024, with its total vehicle sales reaching 96,648 units, marking a 20 per cent year-over-year growth. This milestone includes the highest-ever SUV sales of 54,504 units, which experienced a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The Utility Vehicles segment which particularly includes SUVs, recorded a domestic sale of 54,504 units, achieving a 25 per cent increase from October 2023. The Commercial Vehicles totaled 28,812 units while the export figures stood at 3,506 units, showing an impressive 89 per cent growth from the previous year.

The launch of the Thar Roxx was a major contributor to this success, with 1.7 lakh bookings in the first 60 minutes. “We are excited to have clocked the highest-ever SUV sales of 54504 vehicles in October, a growth of 25 per cent and highest ever total volume of 96648, a growth of 20 per cent. The month began on a fantastic note with Thar Roxx garnering 1.7 lakh bookings in the first 60 mins and the positive momentum continued across the SUV portfolio through the festive season." said, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

In fact, because of the high demand for the Thar Roxx, the waiting period for the Thar 3-door has fallen. Now, a person can get the delivery of the 3-door Thar in 3 months as Mahindra has also ramped up the production.

Available in both soft-top and hardtop options, the latter commands up to three months of waiting period for the petrol version, while the diesel model comes with up to two months of waiting period. The soft-top convertible version commands up to three months of waiting period for both petrol and diesel engine variants. The Mahindra Thar 4x2 variant comes commanding up to a month waiting period for both the petrol and diesel engine models.

On the other hand, the waiting period for the Thar Roxx has stretched by up to 18 months, depending on the variant that the customer opts for. The Thar Roxx has become very popular because it adds the practicality that has been missing from the Thar 3-door while not compromising on the capabilities.

