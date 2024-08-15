Mahindra Thar Roxx launch today: Live and latest updates from ground zero
Mahindra Thar Roxx is all set for its official launch in the Indian market today. While awaited for quite some time now, the fan-following that the second-generation Thar has created for itself indicates that the Thar 5 door launch is likely to be a closely-followed event for a plethora of reasons. It is important to note that the existing Thar model too was launched on August 15, exactly three years ago. Catch the live and latest updates from the Mahindra Thar Roxx here.
Thar Roxx launch today, live updates: Mahindra and Independence Day
Mahindra tends to keep us busy on national holidays and August 15 is a tad bit extra special. Who all remember the time exactly three years ago from today when the second-generation Thar was launched in the market? And while the first generation was mostly a fringe player, the second-generation Thar took the market by storm.
Thar Roxx launch today, live updates: Anyone for an electric Thar?
Exactly a year ago, at an event in South Africa, Mahindra had showcased the most radical-looking Thar ever. While an exercise in creativity at best, the Thar-E showcased in Cape Town created quite a lot of buzz because of its very futuristic design elements and an even more solid road presence.
Thar Roxx launch today, live updates: What makes the Thar click?
The Indian SUV buyer has evolved from the time when the first-generation Thar came out. But that does not still mean he or she will buy absolutely anything that has an SUV-like profile. What the present Thar has done remarkably well is to offer contemporary styling that accentuates its robust and larger-than-life road presence while also ensuring that much-needed styling. It is not just butch but handsome too. Thar was also updated with a host of features that may do nothing to help its much-acclaimed off-road skills but elevate the experience of being inside. Of course, Thar is a very capable 4x4 machine but the option of choosing a more affordable RWD (Rear-Wheel Drive) version made the model even more compelling. And there are more choices still – petrol and diesel engines, auto and manual gearboxes, hardtop and soft-top versions, the list goes on.