Auto recap, May 9: Kia Carens Clavis bookings open, MG Windsor Pro prices hiked and more

Given the rapid progress in the automotive sector, keeping abreast of new developments can be challenging. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant changes in the industry. Below is a summary of the main highlights from Friday, May 9.

Kia Carens Clavis bookings open

Kia India has commenced the acceptance of bookings for the Carens Clavis in India. Prospective customers may secure their booking by paying a fee of ₹25,000 at authorized dealerships or through the official website. The launch is anticipated to occur shortly, with the Carens Clavis set to be positioned above the existing Carens, which will remain available for purchase in the meantime.

MG Windsor Pro gets a price hike

JSW MG Motor has reported that it received more than 8,000 bookings for the newly introduced Windsor Pro within just 24 hours of its launch. The MG Windsor Pro was unveiled on May 6, 2025, with an initial price of ₹17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This introductory price was available only to the first 8,000 customers, and due to the significant demand, the introductory pricing period was brief.

Triumph India is set to unveil a new model inspired by the Scrambler 400 X, anticipated to be named the Scrambler 400 XC. Recent spy images of the motorcycle have emerged online. According to HT Auto, the ex-showroom price for the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is projected to be ₹2,94,147. In Pune, the on-road cost is estimated to be approximately ₹3.62 lakh. Several dealerships have indicated that the launch of the Scrambler 400 XC is imminent. The Scrambler 400 X mirrors the design and aesthetics of the larger Scrambler 1200, and this new version may derive its name from the Scrambler 1200 XC.

The spy images reveal subtle yet significant changes to the Scrambler 400 XC, including a higher beak and newly designed cross-spoke wheels equipped with tubeless tyres, marking a considerable improvement over the Scrambler 400 XC, which previously featured alloy wheels and dual-purpose tyres. The test mule showcases an alternative fly screen above the headlamp and appears to have a larger bash plate. Triumph may also increase the suspension travel on the Scrambler 400 XC, further establishing it as an off-road variant. No other modifications are visible on the test motorcycle, which maintains the same design language and 398 cc engine.

