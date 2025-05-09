MG Windsor Pro bags over 8,000 bookings in 24 hours. Price hiked as introductory period ends

JSW MG Motor has received over 8,000 bookings for the newly launched Windsor Pro in just 24 hours, the company has announced. The new MG Windsor Pro was launched on May 6, 2025, at an introductory price of ₹17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the introductory price was applicable for the first 8,000 customers. Given the overwhelming response, the introductory pricing was short lived.

MG Windsor Pro New Price

The MG Windsor Pro is now priced at ₹18.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fixed battery option. Meanwhile, the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) has also gone up to ₹13.09 lakh + ₹4.5 per km, against ₹12.50 lakh + ₹4.5 per km for the first 8,000 buyers.

Commenting on the MG Windsor Pro bookings, Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales - JSW MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the overwhelming response to the MG Windsor PRO. Within just 24 hours of opening bookings, we have received 8,000 reservations—an achievement that underscores the enduring popularity of the MG Windsor and further strengthens its position as a frontrunner in India’s EV landscape. The introduction of the MG Windsor PRO is not just a milestone, but a significant step towards shaping India's more sustainable and technology-driven automotive future. This reaffirms our commitment to innovation and our mission to accelerate the adoption of 4W EVs across the country."

