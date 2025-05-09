HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Windsor Pro Bags Over 8,000 Bookings In 24 Hours. Price Hiked As Introductory Period Ends

MG Windsor Pro bags over 8,000 bookings in 24 hours. Price hiked as introductory period ends

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 09 May 2025, 13:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The MG Windsor Pro is now more expensive by 60,000 as the EV recorded over 8,000 bookings in just 24 hours, introductory pricing ends just 24 hours with over 8,000 bookings garnered.
MG Windsor Pro
The MG Windsor Pro was launched at an introductory price of ₹17.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 8,000 customers
MG Windsor Pro
The MG Windsor Pro was launched at an introductory price of ₹17.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 8,000 customers

JSW MG Motor has received over 8,000 bookings for the newly launched Windsor Pro in just 24 hours, the company has announced. The new MG Windsor Pro was launched on May 6, 2025, at an introductory price of 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the introductory price was applicable for the first 8,000 customers. Given the overwhelming response, the introductory pricing was short lived.

MG Windsor Pro New Price

The MG Windsor Pro is now priced at 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fixed battery option. Meanwhile, the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) has also gone up to 13.09 lakh + 4.5 per km, against 12.50 lakh + 4.5 per km for the first 8,000 buyers.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 7 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg M9 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG M9 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWh Range Icon580 km
₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Commenting on the MG Windsor Pro bookings, Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales - JSW MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the overwhelming response to the MG Windsor PRO. Within just 24 hours of opening bookings, we have received 8,000 reservations—an achievement that underscores the enduring popularity of the MG Windsor and further strengthens its position as a frontrunner in India’s EV landscape. The introduction of the MG Windsor PRO is not just a milestone, but a significant step towards shaping India's more sustainable and technology-driven automotive future. This reaffirms our commitment to innovation and our mission to accelerate the adoption of 4W EVs across the country."

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 09 May 2025, 13:42 PM IST
TAGS: MG Windsor Pro MG Windsor Pro MG Motor India JSW

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.