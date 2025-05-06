MG Windsor Pro launched with more range, advanced tech, priced at 17.49 lakh

JSW MG Motor India has introduced the new Windsor Pro, bringing more features, advanced tech, and even more range to its top-selling electric vehicle. The new MG Windsor Pro is the new top-of-the-line variant and is priced at ₹17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the outright purchase option. The price will be applicable for the first 8,000 units.

The MG Windsor Pro packs a bigger 52.9 kWh battery with more range, Level 2 ADAS, Vehicle-to-Load and Vehicle-to-Vehicle charging functionality, apart from a more upmarket cabin. It will be available with the battery rental option.

Buyers opting for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) feature on the new MG Windsor Pro will be able to buy the Windsor Pro from ₹12.50 lakh onwards, while the battery rental is available at ₹4.5 per km. Bookings for the new MG Windsor Pro will begin on May 8, 2025.

MG Windsor Pro: What's New?

The new MG Windsor Pro packs a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack that gives it a significant bump in range up to 449 km on a single charge. In contrast, the lower variants get a smaller battery with a range of 332 km on a single charge. The Pro variant also packs newer features like Level 2 Autonomous Driving Assistance System (ADAS) with Traffic Jam Assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and a lot more. The model comes equipped Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging that brings more versatility to the model.

The cabin has been spruced up with new dual-tone black and ivory interiors that add a premium touch to the new variant. The model also gets new diamond-cut alloy wheels that give the variant a different look, compared to the aero wheels available on the lower variants. The new MG Windsor Pro will be available with three new colours - Celadon Blue, Glaze Red, and Aurora Silver.

