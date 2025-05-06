MG Windsor Pro launched with more range, advanced tech, priced at ₹17.49 lakh
JSW MG Motor India has introduced the new Windsor Pro, bringing more features, advanced tech, and even more range to its top-selling electric vehicle. The new MG Windsor Pro is the new top-of-the-line variant and is priced at ₹17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the outright purchase option. The price will be applicable for the first 8,000 units.
Buyers opting for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) feature on the new MG Windsor Pro will be able to buy the Windsor Pro from ₹12.50 lakh onwards, while the battery rental is available at ₹4.5 per km. Bookings for the new MG Windsor Pro will begin on May 8, 2025.
Also check these Cars
MG Windsor Pro: What's New?
The new MG Windsor Pro packs a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack that gives it a significant bump in range up to 449 km on a single charge. In contrast, the lower variants get a smaller battery with a range of 332 km on a single charge. The Pro variant also packs newer features like Level 2 Autonomous Driving Assistance System (ADAS) with Traffic Jam Assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and a lot more. The model comes equipped Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging that brings more versatility to the model.
The cabin has been spruced up with new dual-tone black and ivory interiors that add a premium touch to the new variant. The model also gets new diamond-cut alloy wheels that give the variant a different look, compared to the aero wheels available on the lower variants. The new MG Windsor Pro will be available with three new colours - Celadon Blue, Glaze Red, and Aurora Silver.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week