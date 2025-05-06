MG Windsor Pro starts arriving at dealerships, unofficial bookings open

MG Windsor Pro will come with a 52.9 kWh battery pack. When compared, the Windsor EV is offered with a 38 kWh unit.

JSW MG Motor India is all set to launch the Windsor Pro in the Indian market. The upgraded model has started arriving at dealerships and a few of them have also started accepting bookings unofficially. MG Windsor Pro will come with a few cosmetic updates, feature additions and a larger battery pack.