MG Windsor Pro starts arriving at dealerships, unofficial bookings open
MG Windsor Pro will come with a 52.9 kWh battery pack. When compared, the Windsor EV is offered with a 38 kWh unit.
MG Windsor Pro will be offered in few new colour shades over the standard Windsor EV.
JSW MG Motor India is all set to launch the Windsor Pro in the Indian market. The upgraded model has started arriving at dealerships and a few of them have also started accepting bookings unofficially. MG Windsor Pro will come with a few cosmetic updates, feature additions and a larger battery pack.
First Published Date: 06 May 2025, 08:39 AM IST
