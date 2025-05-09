HT Auto
Kia Carens Clavis bookings open

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 09 May 2025, 11:40 AM
Kia Carens Clavis will be available in seven variants and three engine options.
Kia will offer the Carens Clavis with three engine powertrain options.
Kia will offer the Carens Clavis with three engine powertrain options.

Kia India has started accepting bookings for the Carens Clavis in India. Interested customers can pay a booking amount of 25,000 and make the booking at authorised dealerships or the official website. The launch is slated to happen soon, and the Carens Clavis will be positioned above the current Carens, which will continue to be on sale for now.

