Auto recap, March 9: Nissan Magnite price hike, Tata Altroz facelift in works, Volkswagen cars to get back buttons

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Sunday, March 9.

Nissan Magnite becomes costlier again, receives second price hike in two months

The Nissan Magnite has received another price hike, second in less than two months to become further costlier. The sub-four metre SUV received a price hike of up to ₹22,000 previously on January 31. Now, the Japanese carmaker has again slapped the SUV with a price hike of up to ₹4 lakh, taking the starting price of the Magnite to ₹6.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in six variants and 12 colour choices, while it also has two engines and three transmission options.

Also Read : Nissan Magnite becomes costlier again, receives second price hike in two months

Tata Altroz facelift in works, likely to launch later this year

Tata Motors is currently performing road tests for the facelifted version of the Altroz premium hatchback. The Tata Altroz is one of the few premium hatchbacks in the Indian market. It competes with rivals like the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and the Maruti Suzuki Swift as well. The homegrown auto giant launched the Altroz in the Indian market five years back. Since then, the premium hatchback has not received any significant update. Now, the automaker is working on a much-awaited update for the car. Tata Motors has not revealed anything about the launch timeline of the facelifted Altroz. However, expect it to come to the market sometime around the festive season this year. It is to be seen how the car manufacturer prices the Altroz against its rivals.

Also Read : Tata Altroz facelift in works, likely to launch later this year. Key expectations

Volkswagen plans to bring back physical buttons to its future cars

Carmakers around the world have been gradually returning to their old strategy of using physical buttons in cars. After almost a decade of a maddening trend of cramming a majority of the car's functions into a touchscreen, the automakers have found this an inferior solution to having dedicated physical control buttons for key tasks. This comeback has been fuelled by the consumer complaints about the touchscreens, how destructive and dangerous they can be. Volkswagen, being one of the leading global carmakers, is no different and planning to bring back physical buttons to its future cars.

Also Read : Volkswagen plans to bring back physical buttons to its future cars

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: