From Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Nissan Magnite: Here are the most affordable cars with 360 degree camera

Safety technologies have become one of the key deciding factors for many of the Indian automotive customers. Looking at the increasing demand for new safety technologies, Indian automakers have started offering these technologies across most of their offerings. One such tech is a 360 degree camera. While, until a few years ago, this tech was only seen with high end vehicles, lately many of the mass market offerings are also featuring 360 degree camera setup. Here are the top 5 most affordable cars in India with 360 degree camera setup.

1 2025 Tata Tigor Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Tigor was recently updated earlier in January 2025. With the new update, Tata has introduced a new top end trim level for the Tigor, XZ Plus Lux. The new trim level is priced at ₹8.50 lakh, ex-showroom for the petrol powered version while the CNG option is priced at ₹9.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The new trim level gets loads of safety tech including a 360 degree camera along with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), electronic stability program (ESP) and hill hold control (HHC). Interestingly, the petrol powered option of the XZ Plus Lux trim level is the most affordable car in India with 360 degree camera setup.

2 Nissan Magnite Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Nissan Magnite is one of the most affordable options in the sub compact SUV space. The top variant of the sub compact SUV, Tekna comes priced from ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant offers several safety tech such as 360 degree camera, six airbags, cruise control,SOFIX child seat anchorages, vehicle dynamic control, traction control system, hill start assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist and tyre pressure monitoring system.

3 Tata Altroz Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details Another Tata on the list is the Altroz, the premium hatchback offering from the Indian carmaker. Earlier last year, the Tata Altroz lineup got updated with new features and trim levels. The XZ Lux was added to the Altroz lineup, priced at ₹9 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the company’s later OS, a 360-degree camera, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

4 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual Alert Me When Launched View More Details The premium hatchback was updated in 2022. With the update, the top end variant of the hatchback, Alpha priced at ₹9.42, ex-showroom, got several new age features such as a Heads-Up-Display, a 360-degree view camera, a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, and Next Generation Suzuki Connect, among other notable features.

5 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was introduced in its fourth gen avatar in November 2024. With the update, Maruti Suzuki had enhanced the safety of the sub compact sedan. It became the first Maruti Suzuki car to obtain a five star safety rating from Global NCAP. On the safety features side, the top end ZXi Plus variant of the sedan gets an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, cruise control and LED fog lights and is priced at ₹9.69 lakh, ex-showroom, for the manual transmission option.

