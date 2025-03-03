From Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to Volvo XC90 facelift: Here are all the car launches expected in March 2025

While February has mostly seen model-year updates and special edition variants, March is expected to set the stage for more weighty launches. Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its first electric car by this brand first, a significant step for the company. Here are some car launches expected in March 2025.

The Indian automotive industry has had an eventful start to 2025, with the Auto Expo in January and a series of new car introductions in February. The first quarter is nearing its end, and in March, the market will witness another set of vehicle launches.

1 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Speed 160 kmph Alert Me When Launched View More Details At the 2025 Auto Expo, Maruti e Vitara, the brand’s first ever electric vehicle was showcased. It is expected that the EV will make its debut in March. The SUV has muscular characteristics and a well-appointed cabin. Few dealers have started accepting bookings, and it has also made some showroom appearances. The e-Vitara is going to be offered with two battery pack options- 49 kWh and 61 kWh, with a claimed range of over 500 km. It is slated to be sold around ₹17 lakh to ₹21 lakh, ex-showroom.

2 Volvo XC90 facelift Engine 1,969 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic Alert Me When Launched View More Details The Volvo XC90 facelift, which will be the flagship model for the company in India, is expected to be launched in March with an expected price tag of ₹1 crore, ex-showroom. The updated model receives subtle design changes, including a redesigned bumper, sleeker LED headlights and taillights, and new alloy wheels. Inside, the 2025 XC90 is expected to feature an upgraded cabin with an 11.2-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, four-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. While it is likely to retain its mild-hybrid petrol engine, Volvo may also introduce a plug-in hybrid variant.

3 Mercedes Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Engine 3,982 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is expected to debut in March and will be the most performance-oriented model from the Maybach brand, plus the first-ever two-seater under the Maybach name. This luxury roadster flaunts a striking dual-tone red and black exterior, sleek LED headlights, and imposing 21-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the SL 680 adheres to the tradition of Maybach opulence with its has luxurious dual-tone white and grey cabin with exclusive design elements of Maybach. Key features include an 11.9-inch infotainment display, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s cluster, and powered seats with memory functions. Powering the SL 680 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 585 PS and 800 Nm of torque enabling it to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4 seconds.

4 Tata Harrier EV Speed Alert Me When Launched View More Details At the Auto Expo, the production version of the Tata Harrier EV was showcased, which is anticipated to debut by the end of March. The electric SUV closely follows the overall aesthetic expression of the ICE counterpart but accommodates some unique EV styling intentions for discrimination. While Tata has not shared the complete details regarding the powertrain, it has confirmed that the Harrier EV will feature a dual-motor setup giving it all-wheel-drive capabilities. The estimated torque by this electric SUV will be 500 Nm, offering a beautiful period between performance and capability. It looks like the starting price of the Tata Harrier EV will be expected somewhere around ₹21 lakh, ex-showroom.

5 Kia EV6 facelift Speed Alert Me When Launched View More Details The Kia EV 6 facelift also made its public appearance at the Auto Expo 2025, and this facelift is expected to be launched in March. The facelifted version will likely be around ₹65 lakh, ex-showroom. The facelift ushers in subtle changes in the design department, including redesigned LED headlights and an all-new set of alloy wheels. The cabin has a few new changes; for instance, a two-spoke steering wheel and a fresh new center console. Highlights include dual 12.3-inch displays, a 12.3-inch heads-up display, and an advanced driver-assistance system. The facelifted model will also be integrated with the bigger 84kWh battery pack that the company claims will offer over 650 kilometers of range.

