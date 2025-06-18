Auto recap, June 17: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG launch, New-gen Audi Q3 debut, Bajaj Chetak 3001 launch…

The automotive sector is under go ing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it is released. Below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, June 17.

VinFast’s India strategy detailed - What does the Vietnamese carmaker have in store?

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast has set its sights on India as its next big market. The EV maker made its presence felt at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January, and is now raring to go live with the VF7 and VF6 electric SUVs soon. But what is VinFast’s long-term plan for India? We decode the brand’s strategy.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG launched, gets new features and 6 airbags

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG in the Indian market. The prices start at ₹13.48 lakh ex-showroom for the Delta CNG variant, whereas the Zeta CNG trim costs ₹15.62 lakh ex-showroom. The updated model comes with new features and safety equipment as well.

India-bound new-gen Audi Q3 makes global debut with Matrix LED tech, hybrid engines

Audi AG has taken the wraps off the third-generation Q3 globally, bringing all-new styling, tech, and new hybrid engines to the mix. The Audi Q3 is one of the most successful SUVs on sale from the Ingolstadt automaker, with over two million units sold since the first-generation model arrived. The latest Audi Q3 borrows cues from the bigger Q5 with the sporty design language and gets the Matrix LED and OLED technology for its lighting systems, previously restricted to the bigger models. Moreover, the compact luxury SUV is now available in mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine options.

Bajaj Chetak 3001 launched as the entry-level variant, priced at ₹ 1 lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Chetak 3001 variant of the electric scooter priced at ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Chetak 3001 is the new entry-level variant, replacing the Chetak 2903, which was previously available. Compared to the 2903, the new Chetak 3001 is approximately ₹1,500 more expensive, but is based on the newer Chetak 35 Series, featuring a newer frame, a larger battery, a longer range, and additional features.

2025 Honda SP 125 and SP 160 get TFT screen and other features

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has added a TFT instrument cluster to the SP 125 and the SP 160. Apart from this, there are a few cosmetic changes as well. The price of the SP 125 starts at ₹92,678, whereas the SP 160 starts at ₹122,478. Both prices are ex-showroom. Both motorcycles now come with a new TFT meter that supports Bluetooth connectivity. When connected to the Honda RoadSync application, it can show turn-by-turn navigation on the screen. The TFT cluster also shows real-time fuel economy, range and average fuel efficiency along with other basic information such as speedometer, fuel gauge, odometer and trip meter. There is also a gear position indicator on offer.

