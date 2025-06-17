HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S Cng Launched, Gets New Features And 6 Airbags

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG launched, gets new features and 6 airbags

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 17 Jun 2025, 13:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • The 2025 Grand Vitara now features more features and safety equipment, and is available with hybrid, CNG and petrol powertrains.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a petrol, a hybrid and a CNG powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a petrol, a hybrid and a CNG powertrain.
View Personalised Offers on
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG in the Indian market. The prices start at 13.48 lakh ex-showroom for the Delta CNG variant, whereas the Zeta CNG trim costs 15.62 lakh ex-showroom. The updated model comes with new features and safety equipment as well.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: What's new?

For 2025, as standard there are six airbags, Electronic Stability Program, ABS with EBD, front and rear disc brakes and more. Maruti is also offering hill hold assist and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
BatteryCapacity Icon61 kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 17 - 26 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

In terms of features, the 2025 Grand Vitara CNG is equipped with Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, Premium Sound System by Clarion~, Wireless Charging Dock, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Door Sunshades, R17 Alloy Wheels and tyre pressure monitoring system among others.

Other features on offer are a SmartPlay Pro+ Entertainment System with Wireless Connectivity and Steering Mounted Audio Controls. There is also reclining seats with 60:40 split, keyless entry with push button to start/stop the engine, auto folding ORVMs, Suzuki Connect and more.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki inaugurates India’s largest automotive railway siding at its Manesar plant

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: Specs

The 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine that is capable of producing 102 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 136 Nm. While running on CNG, the power drops to 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox only. The company is claiming a fuel economy of 26.6 km/kg.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The new 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG offers a range of new convenience & safety alongside the introduction of 6 airbags as standard. Powered by our Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet Dual VVT engine, it delivers remarkable fuel-efficiency, without compromising on its exhilarating SUV drive experience. We are confident that the new Grand Vitara S-CNG will continue to win the hearts of customers with its robust safety and commendable efficiency."

Also Read : How hybrids could be the bridge to EV adoption?

Grand Vitara becomes fastest-SUV to record 3 lakh sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited recently declared that it has sold more than 3,00,000 units of the Grand Vitara in the Indian market. This achievement was reached in merely 32 months, setting a record in the SUV category. The Strong Hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara were the primary contributors to the growth in FY24-25, showcasing a 43 percent year-on-year increase. Additionally, the SUV is offered with a mild-hybrid powertrain.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 17 Jun 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.