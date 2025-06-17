Bajaj Chetak 3001 launched as the entry-level variant, priced at 1 lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Chetak 3001 variant of the electric scooter priced at ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Chetak 3001 is the new entry-level variant, replacing the Chetak 2903, which was previously available. Compared to the 2903, the new Chetak 3001 is approximately ₹1,500 more expensive, but is based on the newer Chetak 35 Series, featuring a newer frame, a larger battery, a longer range, and additional features.

The new Bajaj Chetak 3001 replaces the Chetak 2903 in the lineup as the most accessible variant, and comes with a new architecture, bigger battery, and more range.

Bajaj Chetak 3001: Battery & Range

The new Chetak 2001 gets a floorboard-mounted battery, which brings better stability, liberates more usable space, and lowers the centre of gravity. The electric scooter uses a 3.0 kWh battery pack, up from 2.9 kWh on the 2903, which promises a range of 127 km on a single charge, up from 123 km on the predecessor. The new entry-level variant also gets a bigger 35-litre boot space. The model comes with fast charging, equipped with a 750-watt charger that will charge the model from 0 to 80 per cent in 3 hours and 50 minutes.

The Bajaj Chetak 3001 is about ₹ 2,500 cheaper than the Chetak 3503, and ₹ 22,500 more affordable than the 3501

Speaking on the launch, Eric Vas, President, Urbanite Business Unit, Bajaj Auto, said, “Chetak 3001 sets the benchmark for mass adoption of electric scooters. Built on the next-generation platform, it delivers the range and performance that Indian scooter riders demand – distraction-free riding with the peace of mind of assured reliability and service. The Chetak 3001 is the everyday Electric scooter to make petrol scooters redundant; it's bigger, stronger, and fully lifeproof at an ex-showroom price of ₹99,990."

Bajaj Chetak 3001: TecPac Features

The option Tecpac adds a host of connectivity features to the Chetak 3001. This includes Bluetooth connectivity with call alerts, music control, Guide Me Home Lights, Hill Hold Assist, Reverse Light, and an auto-flashing stop lamp. The scooter continues to sport an all-metal body.

The new Chetak 3001 will be available alongside the 3501, 3502, and 3503. In comparison, the Chetak 35 Series uses a bigger 3.5 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 153 km (151 km on the 3501). Bajaj retails the Chetak range from dedicated dealerships pan India and has over 3,800 service centres across the country.

Bajaj Chetak 3001: Rivals

The new Bajaj Chetak 3001 will compete against the base variants of the TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Ola S1, and more.

