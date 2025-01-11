Auto recap Jan 10: 2025 Tata Nexon launched, Honda Elevate Black Edition launched and more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Friday, January 10.

JSW MG Motor India to showcase 4 global models

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is approaching in one week, and JSW Motor India has announced its product lineup that will be featured at the event. The company plans to present both new and existing models at its pavilion, themed ‘Drive.Future’. In addition to the confirmed Cyberster electric roadster and M9 luxury limousine, the automaker has now disclosed several new exhibits that will be showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025. The brand will showcase iM L6, MG 7 Trophy, Cyberster and M9 Limousine.

Vin 7, Vin 9 to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

VinFast is preparing to make its debut in the Indian automotive market in 2025, introducing a range of electric vehicles. The Vietnamese manufacturer has recently unveiled a teaser for the electric SUVs that will be presented at the forthcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo scheduled for January 2025. The video, disseminated through the company's social media platforms, offers a preview of the five-seater VF7 and the seven-seater VF9.

Jeep Meridian SUV updated with new 4x4 variant

Jeep Meridian SUV has introduced a new 4X4 variant following the reintroduction of this feature by the US-based automotive giant on January 10. Jeep India has made the 4X4 option available in the Limited (O) variant, priced at ₹36.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Previously, the off-road variant was exclusively offered in the high-end Overland variant, which is priced at ₹38.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it ₹1.70 lakh more expensive than the newly launched variant.

In response to popular demand, Jeep India has brought back the 4X4 variant for the Meridian SUV. This variant is unique as it is the only one in the Meridian lineup that provides both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. The facelift version of the Meridian was launched by the car manufacturer in October of the previous year.

2025 Tata Nexon launched

Tata Motors has revealed the 2025 Nexon through its social media platforms, with a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Tata Nexon features several updates, including a new color option, additional variants, and enhanced modern amenities. The newly introduced color for the SUV is called Grassland Beige, and it is now available in the new Pure+, Creative+, and Creative+ PS variants.

The vehicle is equipped with a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ventilated leatherette seats, a new 10.25-inch infotainment display, nine JBL speakers accompanied by a subwoofer, and a 7-speed DCA with e-Shifter and paddle shifters.

Honda Elevate Black Edition launched

Honda Cars has introduced the Elevate SUV featuring new Black Edition variants in India on Friday, January 10. Adorned with an all-black aesthetic and incorporating several updates, the Elevate Black Edition SUV will be available at a starting price of ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). These Black Edition variants are derived from the premium ZX trim of the Elevate SUV. The Signature Black Edition is priced at ₹16.93 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as the most costly variant of the SUV.

