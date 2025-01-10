VF7, VF9 electric cars to highlight VinFast India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo

VinFast is gearing up to enter the Indian automotive sector in 2025 and it is going to bring a series of electric vehicles along with it. The Vietnamese automaker has just released a new teaser for the electric SUVs that it will showcase at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo to be held in January 2025. The video clip, shared across the company’s social media channels, gives us glimpses of the five-seater VF7 and the seven-seater VF9 .

VinFast seems to be bringing a broad range of electric vehicles to the Indian market and it does not intend to stop with SUVs. Apart from the battery electric SUVs mentioned above, the company has filed design patents for an electric scooter and an electric cycle as well. One of its global models, the VF e34, was recently spotted being tested on Indian roads. While the new teaser does not hint at this model, it is also expected to be showcased alongside the VF7 and the VF9.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING VinFast VF7 75.3 kWh 75.3 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹ 60 - 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING VinFast VF9 123 kwh 123 kwh 531 km 531 km ₹ 65 - 67 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING VinFast VF e34 41.9 kWh 41.9 kWh 318 km 318 km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING VinFast VF6 59.6 kwh 59.6 kwh 399 km 399 km ₹ 30 - 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia EV6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 708 km 708 km ₹ 60.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers Lexus NX 2494 cc 2494 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 67.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers

VinFast to set up production facilities in India:

VinFast has previously disclosed plans to establish production facilities in both India and Indonesia. It said that EV production in these two countries should begin within the next three years. VinFast has stated that it intends to spend $500 million in the first five years and has inked a joint agreement with the Tamil Nadu government.

Also Read : JSW MG Motor India confirms 4 global models at Bharat Mobility 2025

The company intends to start construction of a battery plant and a manufacturing facility in this calendar year itself, and these will be set up in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Once both are fully functional, it is said that they will generate up to 3,500 jobs for the state.

The VF7 and the VF9:

The VF7 is a five-seater electric SUV featuring a 75.3 kWh battery pack and a claimed single-charge range of 450 km. It comes in both FWD and AWD variants with single and dual motor configurations. (VinFast)

The VF7 is an all-electric five-seater SUV that features a 75.3 kWh battery pack and a claimed single-charge range of 450 km. Depending on the variant, the VF7 comes with either a single or dual-electric motor setup, where the former makes 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque with front-wheel drive. The dual motor setup comes with the all-wheel drive variant and it makes 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. On both variants, the battery pack remains the same while the single-charge range varies from 450 km (single motor) to 431 km (dual motor). The car features a 15-inch infotainment display and comes with a Level-2 ADAS suite.

The VF9 is a three-row SUV that can seat up to seven people. It comes with a 123 kWh battery pack and features AWD as standard. It claims to go for 531 km on a single charge. (VinFast)

The VF9 is a three-row electric MPV which is capable of seating up to seven people and features a 123 kWh battery pack. It brings a claimed single-charge range of 531 km for the base ECO variant and 468 km for the PLUS variant which can be had in a six-seater configuration as well. TThe SUV features a dual electric motor setup with AWD as standard across both variants. It makes 402 bhp and 620 Nm of torque and tops out at a speed of 200 kmph. VinFast claims that it can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.

Both variants can charge from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in 35 minutes with a DC fast charger. On the feature front, the VF9 brings adjustable seats with heating and ventilation for the first and second rows. There are optional lounge seats that can be fitted in and these are also adjustable with ventilation and heating. The car brings a 15.6-inch infotainment display and offers Level-2 ADAS with a broad range of safety features.

What more can we expect?

VinFast is further expected to showcase a few more electric cars at the expo but these are yet to be confirmed. The VF e34 electric SUV was recently spotted testing on Indian roads and it offers a 41.9 kWh battery pack that can deliver a claimed range of 318 km. VinFast may further bring the sub-four metre VF5 electric hatchback which offers a claimed single-charge range of 260 km. The VF6 compact electric SUV is also expected to make an appearance and it brings a design similar to the VF7. This comes with a 59.6 kWh battery pack that claims to offer a single-charge range of 399 km.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: