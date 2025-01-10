JSW MG Motor India confirms 4 global models at Bharat Mobility 2025

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is a week away and JSW Motor India has revealed its product lineup, which will be showcased at the event. The automaker is set to showcase new and existing models at its pavilion under the theme ‘Drive.Future’. While the Cyberster electric roadster and M9 luxury limousine have been confirmed, the carmaker has now confirmed several new exhibits at Bharat Mobility 2025.

The iM L6 is the world's first production car to get a solid-state battery, having made its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2024

iM L6

JSW MG Motor India has confirmed the iM L6 luxury sedan will be on display at the auto show. The iM L6 made its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show last year and showcases the brand’s new technology and design language. ‘iM’ stands for ‘Intelligent Mobility’, a sub-brand created by MG’s parent company SAIC in 2020. The iM L6 is an all-electric offering and the world’s first production car to get a solid-state battery eliminating leakage risks and improving overall safety. The electric sedan promises about 800 km on a single charge and will be able to sprint from 0-100 kmph in under 3 seconds using the hurricane motor. Other salient features include ultra-fast charging, four-wheel steering, and more.

The MG 7 Trophy is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 254 bhp. There's also a 1.5-litre turbo petrol with 183 bhp on offer

MG 7 Trophy

The MG 7 Trophy is a sporty fastback from the brand’s global lineup. The offering draws power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 254 bhp paired with a 9-speed ZF automatic transmission. The automaker also offers a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with 183 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic. There are plug-in hybrid versions available as well internationally. The sedan promises a spacious interior with electrically adjustable seats, a digital console and touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a Bose sound system, and more. The sedan also features frameless doors, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED lights, quad exhaust tips and a wide body style.

The MG Cyberster will come equipped with 20 inch alloy wheels and a convertible soft top roof

MG Cyberster

While MG has not confirmed the arrival of the iM L6 and 7 Trophy, the Cyberster has been confirmed for India and will be sold via the brand’s premium MG Select dealerships. The new offering promises lightning-fast acceleration, precision handling, and superior performance, all of which will be available at an accessible price point when compared to luxury offerings. The MG Cyberster is slated to drive into the Indian market later this year.

The MG M9 gets a 90 kWh battery pack on global models with a range of 580 km on a single charge. Details of the India-spec model are yet to be revealed

MG M9

The MG M9 limousine will put the carmaker in the luxury space taking on the Kia Carnival. The model promises to maximise comfort with features like ottoman seats in the second row, eight massage modes, three-zone climate control, and more, all of which can be controlled via the touchscreen panel on the handrail. The M9 will debut at Bharat Mobility and will be also sold via the premium MG Select dealerships.

The MG Windsor EV went on sale last year and received a price hike of ₹ 50,000 at the start of this year across all variants

MG Hector & Windsor

MG will also have its domestic offerings on display including the Hector SUV that has been on sale in India since 2019. The MG Windsor EV will also make its expo debut although it went on sale in the country last year. The Windsor is already off to a flying start having clocked 10,000 units in three months of sales. The electric offering is also the first passenger EV to be sold with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option.

We expect MG’s other products including the Gloster, Comet, Astor, and ZS EV to be on display as well. That said, the automaker has revealed that there will be additional showstoppers from the brand’s global portfolio on display at Bharat Mobility 2025. The MG pavilion will also focus on different new energy vehicle (NEV) technologies available under the brand’s kitty, along with multiple use-cases of battery technology post its primary use. There will be more unique experience zones to enhance customer connection, the company has revealed.

