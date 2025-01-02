Auto recap, Jan 1: Honda Activa e and QC 1 bookings begin, Carmakers finish 2024 on a happy note

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Wednesday, January 1.

Honda Activa e and QC 1 electric scooters bookings begin

Honda Activa e and QC 1 are now open for booking at ₹1,000. The company has announced that the Honda Activa e is available for booking at select Honda two-wheeler dealerships in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, while the Honda QC 1 can be booked at Honda’s select dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. Both electric scooters were unveiled in November 2024 and are the debutante electric vehicles from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Prices of Honda Activa e and QC1 will be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 later this month while the deliveries for both models are set to begin in February 2025.

Also Read : Honda Activa e and QC 1 bookings begin, deliveries to commence from February. Check details

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra and Toyota finish 2024 on a happy note

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki reports double-digit growth in December 2024. Check details)

Also Read : Innova, Urban Cruiser Hyryder help Toyota finish 2024 with best ever sales. Check details

Also Read : Scorpio N, Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO help Mahindra finish 2024 with double-digit growth

Also Read : JSW MG Motor clocks big jump in sales in December, Windsor EV crosses key sales milestone

Despite several challenges, carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, and Toyota have claimed that they have finished the year 2024 on a happy note. These automakers have posted impressive sales growth in 2024. Maruti Suzuki has said that it recorded a 24.1 per cent double-digit growth in December 2024, over the same month a year ago. Mahindra too recorded an 18 per cent year-on-year sales growth last month, with its range of SUVs. JSW MG Motor claimed it posted a 55 per cent sales growth last month, compared to December 2023, owing to the MG Windsor EV. Innova Crysta and Urban Cruiser Hyryder have helped Toyota to post a 29 per cent YoY sales growth in December.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: