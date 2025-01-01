Windsor EV helps JSW MG Motor clock big jump in sales in December

MG Windsor EV 's dominance in the electric vehicle segment helped the carmaker to clock significant surge in sales in December. The Windsor EV, JSW MG Motor's third electric vehicle in its India portfolio, crossed a major sales milestone of 10,000 units last month while the carmaker managed to increase its car sales by 55 per cent compared to the same month in 2023. Overall, MG Motor sold 7,516 cars in December, which is also higher than 6,019 units it sold in November last year.

MG Windsor EV was launched in India during the festive season last year. Positioned between the Comet EV and ZS EV, the Windsor EV has attracted buyers since the launch helping it become the best-selling electric car in India. The electric car continues to hold the top spot for the third straight month with 3,785 units, more than half of MG Motor's overall car sales during this period. MG Motor also said that the EV trio has contributed nearly 70 per cent of its overall sales in December, its highest ever in India.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 13.50 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 7 - 9.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 km 461 km ₹ 18.98 - 25.75 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64 kWh 64 kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Astor 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 - 18.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG Gloster Facelift 1996 cc 1996 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 40 - 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

MG Windsor EV comes at a starting price of ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, there is a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option for consumers buying the Windsor EV, which makes the car available at ₹9.99 lakh. Under this scheme, the MG Windsor EV buyers have to pay a charge of ₹3.5 per kilometre driving. A statement issued by MG Motor read, “The Windsor EV emerged as a market leader, despite market challenges. Our innovative Battery-As-A-Service offering and customer-centric mobility solutions continue to shape the future of India's automotive landscape."

MG Windsor EV first drive review

Hector continues to lead MG Motor's SUV sales in India. MG also sells SUVs like Astor and Gloster. Both Astor and Gloster SUVs are expected to get a facelift later this year. MG Motor also plans to introduce new cars in 2025 to continue its growth trajectory. The carmaker said, "Going forward, we will maintain our growth momentum while driving continuous disruption and innovation. We are committed to introducing new products every six months, alongside delivering exceptional customer service."

MG Motor will also consolidate its EV lineup this month with the launch of the Cyberster electric sports car. It will become the most expensive electric car in MG's India lineup. The EV will be showcased at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 this month.

