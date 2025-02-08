Auto recap, Feb 7th: Hyundai Aura and Exter gets new variants and features, Kawasaki discounts and more

HT Auto
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 steps in place of the Ninja 400 and will take on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 steps in place of the Ninja 400 and will take on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, frequently presenting difficulties in maintaining awareness of current events. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt updates regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Friday, February 7th.

Hyundai Aura and Exter gets new features and variants

The Hyundai Exter and Aura compact vehicles have received enhancements for the 2025 model year, with the manufacturer unveiling new variants and feature improvements for both models. The Hyundai Exter now includes additional mid-range variants, namely the SX Tech and S+, as well as an expanded selection of CNG options. Conversely, the Hyundai Aura introduces a Corporate variant available in both petrol and CNG powertrain configurations.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter and Aura get new variants and feature upgrades for 2025

MG Astor turbo-petrol engine discontinued

2025 MG Astor was recently launched in the Indian market. For 2025, MG will not be selling the Astor with the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that was tuned for 138 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. From now on, the sole engine on offer will be the 1.5-litre petrol tuned for 108 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or an 8-step CVT automatic. MG Motor India will address existing orders and bookings before discontinuing the engine option altogether.

Also Read : MG Astor 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine discontinued

Kawasaki Z900 and Ninja range get discounts

Kawasaki India has introduced several promotional offers for its motorcycles in celebration of the new year. These offers will remain valid until February 28th. The promotions apply to the Z900, Ninja 650, Ninja 300, and Ninja 500 models. Customers can utilize the vouchers against the ex-showroom prices of the motorcycles, with Kawasaki confirming that the voucher amounts include GST.

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available with a discount of 30,000, while the Ninja 500 enjoys a reduction of 15,000. The Ninja 650 is offered with a price reduction of 45,000, and the Z900 comes with a discount of 40,000.

Also Read : Kawasaki Z900 and Ninja range gets benefits of upto 45,000

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
