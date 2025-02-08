Auto recap, Feb 7th: Hyundai Aura and Exter gets new variants and features, Kawasaki discounts and more

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, frequently presenting difficulties in maintaining awareness of current events. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt updates regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Friday, February 7th.

Hyundai Aura and Exter gets new features and variants

The Hyundai Exter and Aura compact vehicles have received enhancements for the 2025 model year, with the manufacturer unveiling new variants and feature improvements for both models. The Hyundai Exter now includes additional mid-range variants, namely the SX Tech and S+, as well as an expanded selection of CNG options. Conversely, the Hyundai Aura introduces a Corporate variant available in both petrol and CNG powertrain configurations.

MG Astor turbo-petrol engine discontinued

2025 MG Astor was recently launched in the Indian market. For 2025, MG will not be selling the Astor with the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that was tuned for 138 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. From now on, the sole engine on offer will be the 1.5-litre petrol tuned for 108 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or an 8-step CVT automatic. MG Motor India will address existing orders and bookings before discontinuing the engine option altogether.

Kawasaki Z900 and Ninja range get discounts

Kawasaki India has introduced several promotional offers for its motorcycles in celebration of the new year. These offers will remain valid until February 28th. The promotions apply to the Z900, Ninja 650, Ninja 300, and Ninja 500 models. Customers can utilize the vouchers against the ex-showroom prices of the motorcycles, with Kawasaki confirming that the voucher amounts include GST.

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available with a discount of ₹30,000, while the Ninja 500 enjoys a reduction of ₹15,000. The Ninja 650 is offered with a price reduction of ₹45,000, and the Z900 comes with a discount of ₹40,000.

