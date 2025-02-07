Kawasaki Z900 and Ninja range gets benefits of upto 45,000

Kawasaki India has announced a few new year offers on its motorcycles. These offers are valid till 28th February. The offers are applicable on the Z900 , Ninja 650 , Ninja 300 and Ninja 500 . The vouchers can be redeemed against the ex-showroom price of the motorcycles. Kawasaki says that the voucher amount includes GST.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets discounts of ₹30,000, the Ninja 500 gets a discount of ₹15,000 whereas the Ninja 650 gets a price cut of ₹45,000. Then there is the Z900 which is being offered with a ₹40,000 discount.

Kawasaki Z900

The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is currently available with a reduction of ₹40,000 from its ex-showroom price of ₹9.29 lakh. This model is powered by a 948 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine paired with a six-speed transmission. It generates an impressive 123.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and delivers a torque of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The motorcycle is offered in two color options: Metallic Spark Blue and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey.

Kawasaki Ninja 650

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is currently offered with a discount of ₹45,000 off its ex-showroom price of ₹7.16 lakh, making it the most discounted model in Kawasaki India's lineup. This motorcycle is available in a single color option and is equipped with a 649 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is paired with a six-speed transmission featuring a wet, multi-disc clutch. The engine delivers a power output of 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and generates a torque of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm.

Kawasaki Ninja 500

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 sports motorcycle is available in India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and currently enjoys a discount of ₹15,000 off its ex-showroom price of ₹5.24 lakh. This promotional offer is valid until January 31st or until the inventory is depleted. The Ninja 500 is equipped with a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It features a six-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Kawasaki Ninja 300

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 stands out as one of the most cost-effective sports bikes available from the renowned Japanese manufacturer. This entry-level motorcycle is currently available with a discount of ₹30,000 off its ex-showroom price of ₹3.43 lakh. It features a liquid-cooled 296 cc parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed transmission. The Ninja 300 delivers an output of 38.8 bhp at 11,000 rpm and generates a torque of 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm.

