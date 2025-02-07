Kawasaki Z900 and Ninja range gets benefits of upto ₹45,000
- Kawasaki is offering discounts on four of its motorcycles.
Kawasaki India has announced a few new year offers on its motorcycles. These offers are valid till 28th February. The offers are applicable on the Z900, Ninja 650, Ninja 300 and Ninja 500. The vouchers can be redeemed against the ex-showroom price of the motorcycles. Kawasaki says that the voucher amount includes GST.
Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets discounts of ₹30,000, the Ninja 500 gets a discount of ₹15,000 whereas the Ninja 650 gets a price cut of ₹45,000. Then there is the Z900 which is being offered with a ₹40,000 discount.
Kawasaki Z900
The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is currently available with a reduction of ₹40,000 from its ex-showroom price of ₹9.29 lakh. This model is powered by a 948 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine paired with a six-speed transmission. It generates an impressive 123.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and delivers a torque of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The motorcycle is offered in two color options: Metallic Spark Blue and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey.
Kawasaki Ninja 650
The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is currently offered with a discount of ₹45,000 off its ex-showroom price of ₹7.16 lakh, making it the most discounted model in Kawasaki India's lineup. This motorcycle is available in a single color option and is equipped with a 649 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is paired with a six-speed transmission featuring a wet, multi-disc clutch. The engine delivers a power output of 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and generates a torque of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm.
Kawasaki Ninja 500
The Kawasaki Ninja 500 sports motorcycle is available in India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and currently enjoys a discount of ₹15,000 off its ex-showroom price of ₹5.24 lakh. This promotional offer is valid until January 31st or until the inventory is depleted. The Ninja 500 is equipped with a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It features a six-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch.
Kawasaki Ninja 300
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 stands out as one of the most cost-effective sports bikes available from the renowned Japanese manufacturer. This entry-level motorcycle is currently available with a discount of ₹30,000 off its ex-showroom price of ₹3.43 lakh. It features a liquid-cooled 296 cc parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed transmission. The Ninja 300 delivers an output of 38.8 bhp at 11,000 rpm and generates a torque of 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm.
