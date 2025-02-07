Hyundai Exter and Aura get new variants and feature upgrades for 2025

The Hyundai Exter and Aura small cars have been updated for the 2025 model year, and the automaker has introduced new variants and feature upgrades on both models. The Hyundai Exter now gets new mid-spec variants - SX Tech and S+ - along with more CNG options. On the other hand, the Hyundai Aura gets a Corporate variant in petrol and CNG powertrain options.

The Hyundai Exter now gets new mid-spec variants - SX Tech and S+ - along with more CNG options. On the other hand, the Hyundai Aura gets a Corporate

2025 Hyundai Exter - New Variants

The Exter gets the new SX Tech variant, available with petrol and Hy-CNG Duo powertrains. The new trim comes equipped with features like a Smart key with push button start/stop, a dashcam with dual camera, an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control with a digital display, and bi-functional projector headlamps.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Aura 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tigor 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Citroen C3X 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : New-gen Hyundai Venue spotted testing in India. What will this updated SUV offer?

The new Hyundai Exter S+ variant is only available with the petrol engine and gets an electric sunroof, 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels, a rear camera with static guidelines, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Lastly, the Exter S trim in petrol has been updated and comes with a rear parking camera with static guidelines, ESC, VSM, Hill Start Assist, 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Furthermore, the Exter S Executive and S+ Executive variants have been introduced in the CNG guise with additional features. The updated Exter range is priced from ₹7.73 lakh, going up to ₹9.53 lakh. The Hyundai Exter continues to start from the EX variant priced at ₹6 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Commenting on the new variants and upgrades, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “With the launch of new variants and updates to our 2 key models – EXTER and AURA, we aim to offer the best value proposition to our customers. I am confident that these new enhancements will resonate extremely well with our customers and elevate their driving experience even further."

2025 Hyundai Aura Corporate Variant

The updated Hyundai Aura gets a new Corporate variant with the petrol and CNG engine options. The Aura Corporate packs features such as 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels, LED DRLs, a rear wing spoiler, a 6.75-inch touchscreen display audio, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest with cupholder, and an exclusive Corporate emblem. Prices for the Aura Corporate Edition start at ₹7.48 lakh for the petrol and ₹8.47 lakh for the Hy-CNG Duo version. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: