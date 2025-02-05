New-gen Hyundai Venue spotted testing in India. What will this updated SUV offer?

Hyundai has commenced testing the new generation Venue in India. The new-generation Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV is expected to launch later this year. Ahead of that, the test mule that has been spotted on the road has revealed a few details. The new generation Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV will come carrying some changes. The updated SUV will come with design changes on the exterior as well as inside the cabin.

The sub-compact SUV segment is one of the most competitive and high-in-demand spaces in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Automakers like Tata Motors, Hyundai, Renault, Nissan, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Skoda have their respective products in this space. Hyundai is now aiming to ramp up its game in this segment with the updated Venue, which will revise its competition with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite etc.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Key expectations

The camouflaged prototype of the new generation Hyundai Venue hints the updated iteration of the sub-compact SUV will get new design horizontal taillights and new design wheel covers for the steel wheels. Besides these two obvious changes, the new generation Venue is likely to incorporate a set of new headlamps with LED projector units and integrated LED daytime running lights. Also, there would be a revamped radiator grille, revised front and rear bumpers, a new design of alloy wheels and a tweaked tailgate as well.

Inside the cabin, the new generation Hyundai Venue is expected to come equipped with a redesigned dashboard layout. Also, it would get a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and new upholstery among others.

On the powertrain front, the second generation avatar of the Hyundai Venue will get power from the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor and there will be a 1.5-litre diesel power mill as well. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, a seven-speed DCT and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. In a nutshell, the engine and transmission options from the current model would be carried over in the new generation Venue.

