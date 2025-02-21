HT Auto
Auto recap, Feb 20: MG Cyberster creates land speed record, Porshe 911 recalled and more

Auto recap, Feb 20: MG Cyberster creates land speed record, Porshe 911 recalled and more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2025, 08:26 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
MG Cyberster
The MG Cyberster offers a single-charge range of 507 km with a 77 kWh battery pack.
The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Friday, February 20.

MG Cyberster creates Land Speed record

JSW MG Motor India has announced the establishment of a Land Speed Record at Sambhar Salt Lake with the Cyberster. This electric roadster has been recognized as the fastest car, as confirmed by both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. The MG Cyberster achieved an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.2 seconds.

Initially unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the MG Cyberster is set to be launched in the Indian market shortly. It will be available for purchase through newly established MG Select dealerships. In addition to the Cyberster, JSW MG Motor India will also offer the M9 EV Limousine at these new locations.

Also Read : MG Cyberster creates Land Speed record, is Asia’s fastest accelerating car

Porsche 911 recalled

The Porsche 911 sports car has experienced two distinct recalls due to safety issues in the North American market. The renowned German luxury automobile manufacturer has recalled a total of 1,157 units of this highly sought-after sports car. Among these, 878 units pertain to the 2025 Porsche 911 models, while the remainder consists of 2023 models. The recall for the 2025 Porsche 911 models is attributed to a malfunctioning software problem that impacts the headlight leveling system. Conversely, the 2023 Porsche 911 models have been recalled to address a concern related to the rear seat belt buckles.

Also Read : Porsche 911 recalled owing to a glitchy HD-Matrix LED lighting system. Know more

Skoda appoints Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Skoda India has revealed a collaboration with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has been designated as the brand ambassador. The company recently introduced the Kylaq in the Indian market, which has already garnered over 20,000 bookings for the new sub-compact SUV. Additionally, the deliveries of the Skoda Kylaq have commenced.

Also Read : Skoda ropes in Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador, celebrates 25 years in India

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2025, 08:26 AM IST
