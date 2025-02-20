MG Cyberster creates Land Speed record, is Asia’s fastest accelerating car

JSW MG Motor India has announced that they have created a Land Speed Record at Sambhar Salt Lake with the Cyberster . The electric roadster is now the fastest car and it is verified by Asia Book of Records & India Book of Records. MG Cyberster accelerated from 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds.

MG Cyberster was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and it will soon go on sale in the Indian market. The electric roadster will be sold through new MG Select dealerships. Through these new dealerships, JSW MG Motor India will also sell M9 EV Limousine.

What are the specifications of the MG Cyberster?

MG Cyberster is an electric roadster with dual electric motors, each responsible for powering one axle and distributing power to all four wheels. It will achieve a peak power output of 510 bhp and a maximum torque of 725 Nm.

MG Cyberster is powered by a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which has the potential to offer a range of up to 570 km on a single charge. In the global market, the brand also sells a rear-wheel drive version which comes equipped with a 64 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 519 km. The electric motor is rated to produce a max power output of 295 bhp.

What are the features of the MG Cyberster?

The MG Cyberster is notable for its fully digital triple-screen setup, which serves as a key unique selling point within the interior. This arrangement includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and an additional display that seamlessly connects the dashboard to the center console, where the air conditioning controls are located. The vehicle features sports seats and a multi-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, which incorporates controls for both the instrument cluster and the audio system. Additionally, a round dial for launch control is situated on the steering wheel, and the electric vehicle is equipped with paddle shifters for modifying regeneration modes.

Moreover, the MG Cyberster is enhanced by an electrically operated and foldable roof, six-way electrically adjustable heated seats with a memory function, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system. It also includes a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, which improves its safety capabilities.

