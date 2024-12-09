Auto recap, Dec 8: Toyota Innova Hycross price hiked, Uttarakhand slaps Green Tax on vehicles

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Sunday, December 8.

Toyota Innova Hycross MPV becomes pricier

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has silently hiked the prices of the Innova Hycross MPV with immediate effect. The Japanese car manufacturer recently celebrated the one lakh unit sales milestone of the MPV. Also, the waiting period for the Toyota Innova Hycross has witnessed a considerable drop in the last few months. Now, the automaker has increased the pricing of this MPV by up to ₹36,000. Lower variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross have become costlier by ₹17,000, while the higher trims have become pricier by ₹36,000. Also, the lower variants of the MPV now command a waiting period of about 45 days, while the higher trims come with about six months of waiting period.

Trip to Uttarakhand to be costlier, vehicles will soon pay Green Tax

The Uttarakhand government has decided to impose a green cess on out-of-state vehicles entering the state. The state government has further stated that the amount of green cess being imposed on out-of-state vehicles will range between ₹20 and ₹80. This will be applicable to both private and commercial vehicles. However, electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and motorcycles will be exempted from paying the green cess, the Uttarakhand government has further said. Besides that, vehicles that are registered in Uttarakhand as well as essential service vehicles will also be exempted from paying the green cess. Three-wheelers registered out of the state and entering Uttarakhand will be charged ₹20. The amount will be ₹40 for four-wheelers, ₹60 for medium vehicles and ₹80 for heavy vehicles ₹80. The green cess will be charged based on single-day entries but vehicle owners will also have the choice of paying higher rates for extended validity passes such as 20 times the daily rate for a quarterly pass and 60 times for an annual pass

