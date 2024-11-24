Toyota Innova Hycross crosses 1 lakh unit sales milestone in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has surpassed a new milestone of selling one lakh units of the Innova Hycross range. The popular MPV, which was launched in India in November 2022, achieved the new milestone in two years after being introduced here. Based on the Toyota Innova Crysta , the Innova Hycross comes with a slightly edgier design. The Innova Hycross is a more premium iteration of the Innova Crysta, which is available at a starting price of ₹19.77 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹30.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Innova Hycross is available in both petrol-only and petrol-hybrid powertrain choices. Available in seven and eight-seater options, the MPV offers the customers seven different exterior colour choices, which are Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze Metallic.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Toyota bZ4X 72.8 kWh 72.8 kWh 405 Km 405 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Toyota Glanza 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.86 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Land Cruiser 250 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1 Cr Alert Me When Launched Toyota Land Cruiser 3346 cc 3346 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 2.10 Cr Compare Kia EV6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 708 km 708 km ₹ 60.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo XC60 1969 cc 1969 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 68.90 Lakhs Compare

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Toyota claims that the automaker has witnessed high demand for the Innova Hycross, which resulted in the MPV commanding a long waiting period of up to eight months. Interestingly, the MPV commanded a waiting period of two years when it was first introduced in the Indian market.

Among the five variants the Innova Hycross offers, the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) trims of the MPV contribute the larger chunk of the overall sales of Innova Hycross. In fact, owing to such high demand, the bookings for the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants were paused on multiple occasions in the past. The Toyota Innova Hycross doesn't see takers in the personal vehicle space, but in the fleet operator category as well.

Powering the MPV is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is capable of churning out 172 bhp peak power and 188 Nm of maximum torque. In select variants, the hybrid powertrain that combines the 2.0-litre petrol motor with an electric motor belts out 206 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the MPV include a CVT and an e-CVT unit.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: