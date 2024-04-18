Check out what Toyota Innova HyCross' new variant offers

Toyota has launched a new variant of the Innova HyCross.
It is called GX (O) and will be offered in 8-seater and 7-seater layout.
The eight-seater variant is priced at ₹20.99 lakhs, while the seven-seater variant is priced at ₹21.13 lakhs. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Bookings for the new variant are now open, with deliveries set to commence from April 15, 2024.
The GX (O) variant offers several upgrades over the GX trim.
Features on offer are a larger 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
There is automatic climate control, front parking sensors and a 360-degree surround camera.
Moreover, there is also a rear sunshade, rear defogger, dual-tone interior with a soft-touch dashboard, and LED fog lamps.
The Toyota Innova HyCross GX (O) is powered by a 2.0 L TNGA petrol engine, producing 172 bhp and 205 Nm of torque.