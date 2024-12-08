HT Auto
Toyota Innova Hycross MPV becomes costlier by 36,000

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2024, 16:21 PM
  • Toyota Innova Hycross' pricing has gone up, while the waiting period has been revised as well.
Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Motor has introduced the world's first car that can run fully on alternative fuel - ethanol and is equipped with a flex-fuel engine. The model is based on the Innova HyCross MPV and was officially launched at an event presided over by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The electrified Innova HyCross flex-fuel is prototype in nature and is compatible with the latest emission norms of Bharat Stage 6 II. The electrified flex-fuel Innova HyCross will also be able to generate electric power on its own and able to run on EV mode as well as it gets a lithium-ion battery pack.
Toyota Innova HyCross flex-fuel MPV will run entirely on ethanol, a fuel derived from plants. The ethanol is graded E100, signifying that the car run fully on the alternative fuel. However, it is not yet known if and when the production version of the electrified flex-fuel model will hit the Indian roads.
For the flex-fuel version of the Innova HyCross, the company had to tune the engine so that it could run on E100 grade ethanol. The fuel tank and fuel pipe have also been modified. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine unit, also used in the standard Innova HyCross, is compatible with E85 fuel. The spark plugs and piston rings of the MPV have been changed too.
Toyota has also added a cold-start system to the vehicle which allows it to power up in cold conditions as low as minus 15 degrees Celsius. The standard Innova HyCross hybrid MPV can generate 181 bhp of power and offer fuel economy of 23.24 kmpl. Toyota says the flex-fuel model can offer 30 to 50 per cent more efficiency.
India's push for biofuel or alternative cleaner fuel gained momentum last year when the Centre rolled out petrol mixed with ethanol. India aims to achieve 20 per cent ethanol mixed in petrol by 2025.
Gadkari has been advocating use of alternative fuel every now and then to reduce costly import of crude oil, which is processed to produce conventional fuels like petrol and diesel. The introduction of alternative fuel also aims to reduce pollution as well as India's carbon footprint.
Toyota Innova Hycross' pricing has gone up, while the waiting period has been revised as well.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has silently hiked the prices of the Innova Hycross MPV with immediate effect. The Japanese car manufacturer recently celebrated the one lakh unit sales milestone of the MPV. Also, the waiting period for the Toyota Innova Hycross has witnessed a considerable drop in the last few months. Now, the automaker has increased the pricing of this MPV as well.

The lower variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross have become costlier by 17,000, while the higher trims have become pricier by 36,000. Also, the lower variants of the MPV now command a waiting period of about 45 days, while the higher trims come with about six months of waiting period.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Price hike between 17,000 and 36,000

The Toyota Innova Hycross is available in six trim options – GX, GX(O), VX, VX(O), ZX, and the ZX(O). The entry-level Hycross GX and GX (O) variants have received a price hike of 17,000, while mid-spec VX and VX (O) trims see a hike of up to 35,000. The top two trims of the Toyota Innova Hycross, the ZX and the ZX (O), are now pricier by 36,000 compared to the pre-hike pricing.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Waiting period

The petrol-powered Toyota Innova Hycross now commands 45 days to two months of waiting period. The petrol hybrid VX and VX(O) variants have a waiting period of 45 days, and the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants can be delivered in just under six months.

Available in a wide range of exterior colour options, including Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, and Avant Garde Bronze Metallic; the Toyota Innova Hycross is a premium iteration of the Toyota Innova Crysta. Powering the entry-level variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross is a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an automatic gearbox, while the higher variants come available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid technology.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2024, 16:21 PM IST

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.