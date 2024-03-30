Actor Harshvardhan Rane brings home the Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid

Actor Harshvardhane Rane, most popularly known for his movie Sanam Teri Kasam, has brought home the Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid. The actor took to the social media platform Instagram to share the news. Rane can be seen posing with the dealership personnel, while also performing the delivery rituals before taking the MPV out.

Rane also reasoned why chose the Toyota Innova Hycross as his next car in the post. His caption read, “For my next film to be shot in May & June 2024, I will be travelling to some parts of Madhya Pradesh and North of India by road and not by flights!"

An avid outdoor enthusiast, Rane certainly would want to enjoy the hinterland by road and the Innova Hycross Hybrid does promise plenty of comfort coupled with impressive fuel efficiency. The actor appears to have opted for the top-spec Innova Hycross ZX (O) variant priced at ₹30.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which comes with all the bells and whistles including the ottoman seats.

The Toyota Innova Hycross is based on the latest TNGA platform bringing a monocoque body to the MPV for the first time. The MPV gets plenty of creature comfort features including segment-first paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control for the first and second rows, and an electrically operable tailgate. The second row gets electrically adjustable seats with a powered ottoman, which remains a highlight of the model.

Power on the Innova Hycross Hybrid comes from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 183 bhp. The strong hybrid motor is capable of running 40 per cent of the distance and 60 per cent of the time with electric propulsion for high fuel efficiency. The hybrid model claims a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl (ARAI certified).

On the work front, Harshvardhane Rane will be seen next in three projects Kun Faya Kun, Miranda Boys and an untitled film, all slated for release this year. The actor has also owned the previous generation Mahindra Thar and the BMW R nineT in the past.

