Auto news recap, July 29: Mahindra Thar Roxx teased, Ola electric bike & more

HT Auto is here to keep you informed about the latest in the automotive industry. With the fast-paced nature of the automobile world, it can be tough to stay up-to-date on all the new developments. But fear not, we've got you covered with the most crucial updates from Monday, July 29, 2024.

Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV teased ahead of August 15 launch

Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV has entered the home stretch before its official launch in the country come August 15. The Thar Roxx is the five-door version of the Mahindra Thar SUV and while the biggest difference comes in the form of these additional doors, there are other key distinguishing factors between the twins as well. Mahindra dropped yet another teaser video of Thar Roxx on its social media channels.

Ola electric motorbike will be launched by 2025

Ola Electric has confirmed that its first-ever all-electric motorcycle will be launched in India next year. The announcement was made on the sidelines of a press conference hosted by the Board of Directors on the recent Ola IPO announcement, in Mumbai. During the conference, Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that the first of the electric motorcycles will be launched within the first six months of 2025 and that more details on the upcoming models will be shared at an event to be held on August 15.

Maruti Grand Vitara SUV clocks 2 lakh sales within 2 years

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has clocked two lakh sales milestone in India within 23 months of its launch. The SUV, which leads Maruti Suzuki's push in the utility vehicle segment along with Brezza and other models, is claimed to have clocked the fastest time taken by a model in the compact segment to achieve the milestone. The carmaker said that the last one lakh buyers purchased the SUV in the last 10 months.

JSW MG Motor teases upcoming EV

JSW MG Motor is gearing up to launch its third electric vehicle in India. The carmaker has once again teased the upcoming EV ahead of its official debut expected to take place sometime next month. The carmaker has not officially revealed the name of the electric car, which it calls an ‘intelligent CUV’, or Compact Utility Vehicle. However, it is going to be based on the Cloud EV manufactured by Wuling, MG's Chinese sibling owned by SAIC.

