Mahindra Thar Roxx launch on August 15: Five key highlights expected

Mahindra Thar Roxx is all set for its official debut in the Indian SUV market come August 15. The Thar Roxx is essentially the Thar five-door version and has been spotted on test runs - complete with camouflage - on several occasions. But beyong just its five doors which promise more convenience and additional space, the Thar Roxx SUV is more than likely to get several highlights that distinguish it from Mahindra Thar. Check out some of the key highlights of Mahindra Thar Roxx that can be expected:

1 Thar Roxx design elements Through teaser images shared so far, it is confirmed that Mahindra Thar Roxx will appear slightly different from the Thar. Whether it is the C-shaped headlights or the front grille, the face of Thar Roxx will immediately help it distinguish it from the Thar as we have known so far. The tail lights too will sport a C-shaped design cue, different from what the Thar has.

2 Thar Roxx alloy wheels Thar Roxx will also sport different alloy designs on the wheels. It is likely that this particular version of the model sports wheels that measure up to 18 inches in size.

3 Thar Roxx with ADAS? Mahindra Thar Roxx is almost certain to get a leg up in terms of features, when compared to Thar SUV. Among the several highlights expected is the addition of ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance system. ADAS is already available on several other Mahindra SUVs but the Thar three-door version does not have it at the moment.

4 Thar Roxx cabin space A longer wheelbase on the Mahindra Thar Roxx means that cabin space will see an increase. This is likely to boster the claims of this particular model because one of the main criticisms against the existing Thar is its limited backseat space for passengers.

5 Thar Roxx prices While the official price list of Thar Roxx will be known only on August 15, it is almost certainly going to be pricier than the Thar 4x4. As such, and obviously, it will be costlier than the Thar RWD as well.

