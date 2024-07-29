Mahindra Thar Roxx revealed in latest teaser ahead of August 15 launch

HT Auto
  • Mahindra Thar Roxx is gearing up for its official launch next month and the company has been busy releasing glimpses of the SUV.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx has entered the home stretch before its official launch in the country come August 15. The Thar Roxx is the five-door version of Mahindra Thar SUV and while the biggest difference comes in the form of these additional doors, there are other key distinguishing factors between the twins as well. On Monday, Mahindra dropped yet another teaser video of Thar Roxx on its social media channels.

Also Read : Can Mahindra Thar Roxx bolster already-solid sales of the SUV beast?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is perhaps the most-awaited car launch in the Indian passenger vehicle market and is likely to accelerate the already respectable demand for the model. This is primarily because while the Thar three-door model has been a runaway hit, one of the main criticisms against it has been difficulty in accessing the second row of seats and the cramped room for back-seat passengers. The Thar Roxx, however, has a slightly longer wheelbase and with dedicated doors for back-seat passengers, will address both of these concerns.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Key highlights

Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx retains most of the key design elements of Mahindra Thar while also getting its own unique highlights. Do not miss the C-shaped LED headlights seen here.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx retains most of the key design elements of Mahindra Thar while also getting its own unique highlights. Do not miss the C-shaped LED headlights seen here.

While previous spy shots and teaser videos have also pointed to design updates on Thar Roxx, the latest teaser video gives a very generous look at how the model appears in the real world.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx - What we know so far

Thar Roxx will get C-shaped LED DRLs and head light units on the face as well as a new grille. Expect the alloy design to be updated as well while the Thar Roxx will stand on wheels measuring up to 18 inches. An extended wheelbase allows Thar Roxx to fit in additional doors for back-seat passengers while this may also open up more space for people at the back. The rear tail lights too have been reworked. On the inside, Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to get a few features that are not found on the Thar 4x4 or Thar RWD. One of these is likely to be ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance system.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2024, 10:25 AM IST
TAGS: Thar Roxx

