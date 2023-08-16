Is Mahindra Thar electric the future of off-road SUVs?

Published Aug 16, 2023

Mahindra and Mahindra has unveiled the Vision Thar.e electric SUV in South Africa

Mahindra Thar electric SUV will be part of the carmaker's Born Electric lineup

The Mahindra Thar electric SUV is based on the carmaker's INGLO-P1 EV platform

The platform is curated for improved range with expanded battery capacity

Thar.e electric concept SUV will come with a wheelbase ranging between 2,776 mm and 2,976mm

Thar.e will also offer increased ground clearance of around 300 mm

Mahindra will offer the Thar electric SUV with all-wheel drive technology which will equip it with off-road capabilities

The Thar electric will be part of Mahindra's Born Electric range of EVs to be launched in India

Mahindra has not shared any detail about the size of the battery or the range of the Thar electric SUV yet
