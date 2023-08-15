HT Auto
Mahindra Thar.e electric SUV concept makes global debut

Mahindra and Mahindra has taken the covers off the Thar.e, the electric concept SUV based on its flagship off-road SUV Thar, at an event in Cape Town, South Africa today (August 15). The Thar electric concept SUV is radically different in terms of its looks with several new elements signifying Mahindra's upcoming off-road electric SUV's design language. The Mahindra Thar electric SUV will be part of the carmaker's Born Electric lineup.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2023, 20:02 PM
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
During the presentation, Mahindra has confirmed that the Thar electric SUV will be based on the INGLO-P1 EV platform. The platform is curated for improved range with expanded battery capacity and lower bodyweight of the vehicle. The Thar.e will also offer increased ground clearance and will come with all-wheel drive technology. Mahindra revealed that the Thar.e electric concept SUV will come with a wheelbase ranging between 2,776 mm and 2,976mm. The ground clearance of the electric SUV will be around 300 mm.

In terms of its looks, the Thar.e is radically different from the standard Thar SUVs sold in India. The LED headlights at the front now wears a new square design with LED bars placed on the grille give the impression of the carmaker's signature slats. The concept EV also gets a Thar.e badging on the black closed-out grille as well as a chunky bumper at the front. It also stands on a massive set of all-terrain wheels.

Also Read : Electric versions of Mahindra Thar, XUV, Scorpio, Bolero being planned for big zero-emission battle

Mahindra has not shared any detail about the size of the battery or the range the electric SUV will offer when launched. The carmaker has also not offered any timeline for the launch yet. However, it is expected that the Thar electric SUV will go into production sometime in 2025.

Earlier today, Mahindra and Mahindra also unveiled a concept pickup truck based on its flagship Scorpio N SUV. Based on new ladder-frame chassis, the Scorpio N PikUp Concept will come equipped with Gen-2 mHawk engine, 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions, 4WD with electric shift-on-fly, level-2 ADAS, sunroof and 5G connectivity.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2023, 20:02 PM IST
TAGS: Thar Scorpio Thar.e Thar Mahindra and Mahindra Electric vehicle Electric car EV

