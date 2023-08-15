Electric versions of Mahindra Thar, XUV, Scorpio, Bolero being planned

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday confirmed that all its existing models with internal combustion engines will eventually also come with an electric twin. While no timeline was assigned, the company confirmed that this plan includes Bolero, Thar and Scorpio.

Mahindra currently offers XUV400 in the Indian market and will have models under its BE range soon as well. But the core ICE or internal combustion engine models too will come with electric powertrain ‘in the times to come’. the ICE and EV options of each model will be sold side by side but under different portfolio. The EVs will be under Born Electric Vehicle classification.

The electric versions of the Bolero. Thar, Scorpio and XUV are branded as Bolero.e, Thar.e, Scorpio.e and XUV.e, respectively. These models would eventually cater to the lifestyle buyer who is also environmentally concerned, says the company. Mahindra has also revealed that Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman will ‘design and build’ sounds that will go into upcoming all-electric models from the carmaker.

In August 2022, Mahindra & Mahindra had offered a glimpse at its upcoming electric vehicles during an event beld in United Kingdom. The carmaker had also showcased the new EV platforms which will underpin the upcoming Thar, XUV, Bolero and Scorpio-based electric SUVs.

Mahindra will showcase the concept version of the upcoming Thar.e, the electric version of its flagship off-road SUV Thar, in Cape Town later today. The carmaker had teased the Thar.e electric SUV ahead of the global debut. The teaser shows a glimpse of the rear tail lamp design which is in line with the current Thar. Considering this, it can be expected that the current design language of the Thar will mostly stay intact but will get a few changes to give some EV signature to the Thar.e.

It is expected that Mahindra will either re-purpose the existing platform of the Thar so that it can be used to fit batteries and electric motors or they will base the Thar.e on an all-new dedicated electric skateboard platform.

