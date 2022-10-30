HT Auto
Audi registers strong performance, EV sales continue to grow

Audi electric vehicle deliveries have registered an uptick of more than 45 per cent year-on-year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Oct 2022, 12:57 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Audi announced that it has earned a revenue of 44.6 billion euros in the first three quarters of 2022, hence observing a growth of 10.4 per cent year on year despite geopolitical crises and strained supply chains. Audi's operating profit also touched 6.2 billion euros which exceeded the luxury automaker's preceding year's level.

Audi, in the first nine months, delivered 12,12,275 vehicles compared to 13,54,587 units last year. This year-on-year decline has been attributed to ongoing supply bottlenecks and challenges in the logistics chain. The company informed that in spite of these challenges, the brand managed to increase deliveries by almost 12 per cent in the third quarter which is 4,08,430 vehicles. Chairman of the board of management of Audi AG Markus Duesmann said, “After nine months that were characterized by geopolitical uncertainties and ongoing disruptions in the supply chains, our operating profit demonstrates the strength of our brand group."

(Also read | Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber )

The deliveries of electric vehicles from Audi have registered an uptick of more than 45 per cent year-on-year. The luxury automaker has delivered about 76,989 units compared to 52,774 units in 2021. The EV segment of the company has also seen a growth of 6.4 per cent due to the brand's consistent efforts. Audi had announced earlier that from 2026, it will launch only electric vehicles.

(Also read | Audi developing air filter that may help clean your city's pollution )

Currently, Audi is working on the successor of the Audi e-tron that it has planned to unveil in the coming months. With the recent announcement of Audi's entry into the Formula One racing competition, the brand is also focusing on innovation for vehicle development. “Superior performance and competition are always drivers of innovation and technology transfer in our industry," Duesmann added. Audi has already begun setting up the Audi Formula Racing GmbH as well as developing the power unit for the entry into Formula 1 in 2026.

 

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2022, 12:57 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi e-tron EVs Electric vehicles Auto sales
