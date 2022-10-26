Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber

The power units for Sauber F1 team will be developed by Audi at Neuburg an der Donau.

Audi has entered into a partnership with Sauber to supply the Formula One team with engines starting from the 2026 season. This marks the official entry - or re-entry - of Audi to the world of F1 motorsports.

That Audi has been looking for a place in the pinnacle of motorsports had been confirmed by former Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess earlier this year when he also mentioned Porsche. But while Porsche-Red Bull deal came apart at the penultimate stage, Audi has raced forward to put ink on the proverbial dotted line. In fact, Audi is planning to go a step forward and buy a stake in Sauber but further details of these have not yet been revealed.

