Ather Energy records 12-fold growth in sales in October

Ather Energy, backed by Hero MotoCorp, announced that it has registered a 12-fold increase in sales in October riding on festive season demand. Ather that sells electric scooters 450X and 450 Plus, sold about 3,500 units last month.

Ather Energy CEO and Co-founder Tarun Mehta said that the festive season gave the company a significant push of encouragement as the brand recorded a 12-fold rise in sales last month compared to last year.

“We have seen demand rising at an unprecedented pace in the past couple of months and we are super-optimistic of this upward trend going forward. As we continue to expand across the country, consumers are quickly realising the benefits of owning electric 2-wheelers and are now confidently transitioning to EVs and we are thrilled with the response," he also added.

(Also read | Is Ather launching OATS for champions? The EV startup's cryptic message decoded)

The company is also currently in an expansion mode trying to reach across key cities of the country. It is currently present in 19 cities with about 22 experience centres and Ather is further planning to expand to 42 cities and establish 50 more experience centres by March 2022.

The automaker is also setting a public fast-charging infrastructure network. Ather Grid for the electric two-wheelers in India across over 22 cities and more than 220 locations. It plans to add 500 more locations by the end of 2022.

(Also read | Ather Energy adds 200 fast chargers in India, offers free charging till year-end)

Ather Energy also informed that the rapid charging network is available for all-electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers, and it will remain free of cost until the end of December 2021. The brand also recently announced a Diwali bonanza plan that intends to offer connectivity features free of cost for six months on all its electric scooters.

(With inputs from PTI)